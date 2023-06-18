Entertainment
Hollywood Sounds Off On New Oscar Inclusion Rules – OutKick
Hollywood never stops trying to outdo itself.
THEAcademy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduced a set of inclusiveness standards. To receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, a film must check the boxes.
To be considered for the prestigious award, the film must feature a main character or significant supporting character from an “underrepresented racial or ethnic group”, have a main storyline that focuses on an underrepresented group, or at least 30% of the cast comes from two or more underrepresented groups.
These “underrepresented groups” include women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities.
Other standards include diversity on the leadership and project team, industry access and opportunities for underrepresented groups, and inclusive representation in marketing.
Note that none of the “best picture” requirements have anything to do with the quality of the film itself.
Identity policy only.
Some Hollywood stars aren’t happy with the changes to the Oscars.
And that includes award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss.
While discussing new standards for inclusion with PBS line of firethe 75-year-old actor clarified the rules”make me vomit.”
“No one should tell me as an artist that I have to give in to the newest, most current idea of what morality is,” Dreyfuss said.
And a lot of people behind the camera agree.
“It’s completely ridiculous, a director told the New York Post. “I am for diversity, but to make you choose certain types of people if you want to be nominated? It makes the whole process artificial. The person who is right for the role should get the role. Why should you be limited in your choices? »
Hire an actor, videographer or director on merit? It’s a wild concept.
“Everyone thinks the Academy has gone too far. It’s ridiculous to tell us that we have to regulate our work,” a successful producer told the Post. hard to talk about it publicly.”
An industry insider defended the new Oscars rules, saying: “Their purpose is not to disqualify films, but rather to celebrate and encourage progress towards greater representation and inclusion in the industry. “
Many great films do not meet these standards.
“In the west, nothing is new wouldn’t have been nominated,” said the director of the World War I film with a historically accurate white male cast.
Other former nominees, including Ford versus Ferrari, Once upon a time in Hollywood, american hustle And Joker would also be ineligible now.
What about Schindler’s list, who won Best Picture at the 66th Academy Awards? It depends on whether you count Jews as “white” or “underrepresented.”
And the best movie of 1973 The Godfather? Fuhgeddaboudit!
“Imagine if great movies weren’t made because of studio or corporate mandates that every movie must conform to the [inclusionary] standard for a Best Picture nomination? said one director.
But in the future, the filmmakers may have to make the movies anyway. Just accept the fact that they probably won’t win an Oscar.
And a Hollywood executive told the Post he’s ready to go that route.
“You have to make the best movie,” he said. “I want to be inclusive, but I don’t want to put a person from a certain ethnic group who doesn’t belong because of the story being told. And I don’t want to make a movie with an LGBT character that doesn’t make sense with the storytelling. You can’t do that without hurting the movie.
So who knows? Maybe Hollywood has finally woken up.
But if you suddenly start seeing a bunch of films about doctors at trans native abortion clinics with gay best friends of various races and a three-legged dog, you know why.
