How NBA star Chris Paul became the man and player he became, thanks to his beloved grandfather

Grandpa knew better.

NBA superstar Chris Paul penned a heartfelt tribute to the patriarch in Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court. The book, produced with the help of Michael Wilbon, comes out on Tuesday.

“Sixty-One: Life Lessons From Dad, On and Off the Field,” by Chris Paul. (St. Martin Press)

Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, currently plays for the Phoenix Suns (although trade rumors for the veteran point guard have heated up in recent days). There’s a lot here for basketball fans to dissect as Paul dives into the details of some games, especially the early ones.

However, it is much more about knowing who Paul is. And why.

His grandfather and his parents instilled the values ​​he passes on to his children. The lessons are simple. Be respectful. Work hard every day. Then start over and try even harder. Paul credits his early years, helping his grandfather at the gas station, learning to hustle and knowing how to handle himself under a hood, gave him a solid foundation.

Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Frederick Jones, also known by the family nickname, Chilly, was born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was a pioneer and a community builder, a source of sound advice and a kind man who helped others without waiting. refund. A mechanic by trade, he owned a Chevron station.

To our knowledge, his station was the first black-owned gas station in North Carolina, Paul writes.

True, he had another gas station, Jones Gulf, earlier. But he rented this business and his efforts to buy it back were in vain because a white owner refused to sell it to a black man.

Pops takes us into YBA. Courtesy of the Paul family

Dad was a hard worker, a real grinder, he didn’t believe in handouts, he knew that by working hard he could achieve his dreams, and that’s what he did after he started his business, writes Paul. He waited patiently for a gas station to become available, closed the doors of Jones Gulf and signed the mortgage on Jones Chevron. His own mortgage. And he was damn proud of it.

He became not only a source of pride, but a resource for the community. Friends were hanging out there, older men were chatting. When someone needed a car repair and couldn’t pay, Jones fixed it and the customer could pay later. He gave people jobs and, more importantly, taught them skills. Paul can still fix the brakes.

Paul mentions his grandfather’s hands a lot and how they got stained from work. What never escaped the grandson was how skilled those hands were.

I know I keep talking about my dad’s hands, but that’s because they truly represent his hard work, his work, and the legacy he built for us, Paul writes. Sometimes I feel the same for me. I’ve had four hand surgeries. I have scars to prove it. At this point, my hands are proof of the work I’ve done and what my hands have helped me accomplish on the court and in my career. They’ll never be as tough as Papas, but they’re definitely cleaner. It’s different, but it all means the same thing: hard work.

Hard work and family are at the heart of every page. Paul, also known as CP3 because his father and brother have the same initials, grew up loving but with expectations. His family went to church all day Sunday, he worked, did his homework and played ball, first competing against his older brother. There wasn’t much time for nonsense.

Paul’s extended family attended games to cheer on the McDonalds All-American. During the years he played for Wake Forest University, the team took its first No. 1 ranking. Paul continued to rack up wins. He credits everything to lessons learned from his family, emphasizing that hard work is at the core.

Even at 38, after a life of demanding so much from his body, Paul continues to put in tough workouts. Then he plays hard.

No one is going to take my job because I don’t work hard enough to keep it, he wrote.

Work says more about someone than all the petty talk, hype, or anything that only shines on the surface. Hard work is my favorite language and I try to speak it fluently.

The title refers to a very special game, and everyone would have understood if Paul had ignored it. At 17, the day after his beloved grandfather’s funeral, Paul again took court for West Forsyth High School. Until this game, his grandfather was still in the stands.

One of my proudest moments: Retiring my shirt at Wake Forest surrounded by the most important people in my life. (Bobby Metelus)

Paul scored an astonishing 61 points with assists from his teammates. Breaking Michael Jordan’s high school record was within reach. Paul, however, left it at 61, so that would match his grandfather’s age.

In front of his community, Paul remembers taking the deepest breath I have ever taken. Without getting into my free throw motion, I picked up the ball and threw it straight out of bounds.

And he left the court for the arms of his father, where he uttered a good cry.

Jones was one of those people who helped those who crossed his path, but he was probably murdered for the wad of cash he was carrying. He liked to be paid in cash. Paul remembers that night in chilling detail. He had gone to a football game to watch his friends play when his brother, already in college, called to say their mother had said their grandfather was sick.

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during a 112-100 win over the LA Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry Comment/Getty Images)

Then Paul met a cousin at the game (he has a big family and deep roots in North Carolina). The cousin immediately blurted out, They killed him.

Reality didn’t hit until they pulled up outside his grandfather’s house and saw nothing but police lights. And even then, it didn’t immediately sink in. It was so insane; Paul knows that his grandfather would have given his money to the murderers.

The children, maybe from my area and maybe not, tied his hands behind his back and taped his mouth before hitting him hard on the head and face with metal pipes, he said. he. Like he’s the bad guy, like he’s the one blocking their hopes and dreams, like he’ll never do anything to hurt them, like he’s not some hard-working, elderly deacon to take care of his family and his community.

My two biggest blessings: Lil Chris and Camryn. Photo courtesy of Erik Umphery

This book has a seriousness; the lessons he learned and wants to pass on apply to everyone. Paul insists on what he saw his grandfather and his parents do: work hard. And he knows that while that’s admirable, it’s not enough to guarantee that life goes as planned.

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to identify with Paul. He talks honestly about being a father and a husband. Here he talks to his children about the murder of George Floyd.

As much as people see me on TV wearing a jersey with my name on the back, as much as I leave this arena, as much as I am no longer Chris Paul, the NBA player, he writes. I’m just another black man like any other, especially for a white cop.

While everyone knows Paul, you don’t gain his stats and go unnoticed reading this reveals who he is, the man his grandfather helped train.