Kathmandu mayor bans Bollywood movies after Adipurush row





A reserved seat for Lord Hanuman at a theater where Prabhas Adipurush starred was screened, in Vijayawada on June 16, 2023. | Photo credit: GN Rao

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah on June 18 ordered all cinemas in the Nepalese capital to stop showing all Bollywood films. The order came three days after Mr Shah gave the film’s Indian makers an ultimatumAdipurushurging them to remove a part where a dialogue refers to Sita as the daughter of India. Mr Shah described the dialogue as misleading as Sita is said to have been the daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. The Nepal controversy is the latest to hit the film which has been in the eye of a controversy over controversial dialogue. Three days ago, we called on the creators of Adipurush remove the objectionable section that shows Janaki as an Indian woman. Defending the sovereignty, independence and self-respect of Nepal is the first duty of all Nepalese governments, non-governmental organizations and Nepalese citizens. No Indian film will be allowed to be screened in the Kathmandu municipality area until this objectionable part is removed from the film, Shah said. Second controversy Nepal is proud of its bond with Sita, the female protagonist of the epicRamayana. Janakpur in Nepal is believed to be the home of Sita where her father King Janak had his kingdom. Due to her roots, Sita is also known as Janaki, the daughter of Janak. The issue has added to the list of disputes that Nepal has had in recent years with India, starting with the Kalapani territorial dispute which the two sides have yet to resolve. This is the second controversy to hit bilateral relations since May 28, when Akhand Bharat’s mural of India’s new parliament was criticized by Nepalese leaders for depicting Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama, the Buddha. , as part of the ancient Indian landmass. The controversy over Indian films in Nepal is not new despite the fact that several big names in Bollywood such as Manisha Koirala and singer Udit Narayan have roots in Nepal and are often seen as cultural ambassadors between the two countries. In 2000, riots and demonstrations erupted in Nepal following anti-Nepalese comments reported by film actor Hrithik Roshan, who was at the height of his popularity at the time. Mr. Roshan later denied making the comments. But for a considerable period, Nepal’s ties with Bollywood were strained because of this controversy. Nepal regards both Lumbini and Janakpur as integral parts of its identity, as both places are closely associated with the history and myths of Nepali-Indian culture spanning both Hindu and Buddhist religions.

