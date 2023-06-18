How To Unlock All Actor’s Story Endings In Layers Of Fear (2023)





Discover the fate of the Burns children at the end of the actor’s story in Layers Of Fear!





Quick links How is the end determined? How to get flame or always end The actor’s story in Layers of Fear (2023) is a remake of Layers Of Fear 2. It tells the story of the Burns children, two Edwardian orphans who hide aboard the RMS Odyssey. As the actor revisits the past, you’ll be faced with several choices that will determine the outcome.



To avoid the formless ending, which appears by default, you must stick to your decisions throughout the game. Read on to learn more about the four key decision points and how you'll need to approach them in order to to reach a more satisfactory conclusion. This guide contains spoilers.



How is the end determined? GAME VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In every chapter of the actor’s story except the last, you’ll be given an instruction by the director. The game follows if you follow the instructions given to you Or disobey and do the opposite. If you obey the director in all four scenarios, you will get the Flame ending. If you challenge the director every time, you will receive the Always ending. If you sometimes follow instructions but disobey others, you will receive the formless end. Related: Layers Of Fear (2023): Musician’s Story Ending Guide How to get flame or always end The manager usually explains clearly what he wants you to do, but sometimes he speaks cryptically or waits for you to make a move before giving your opinion. If you disobey the director, you will always be able to change your mind and follow his instructions; if you obey, however, you will usually be sent straight away with no chance of reversing your decision. Chapter Stage Flame Always A Choose a model to photograph. Shoot the dummy on the right (the woman). Shoot the dummy on the left (the man).

The director will make you redo the scene each time you shoot the man.

Keep shooting the left dummy until the director gives up. Two Fighting with a dog for food. Keep struggling with the dog until you manage to grab the food. Give up taking the dog’s food every time.

If you try to take the food but fail, you count as giving up even though you didn’t want to. Three Walk Lily on the board. Shoot the pirates standing on either side of you.

The pirate on the right takes two hits. Shoot Lily three times as she walks on the plank. Four The flame and the flood Stand still until the Flood takes you.

Yes, you must stay away from the Flame despite this choice pushing you towards the end of the Flame. Run towards the Flame and reach it before the time runs out. Whenever you’re in the cabin between chapters, you can visit the check-in room to review your choices, although you cannot change them unless you start a new game. Next: The scariest sound effects in the game

