The kids who joined their dads in blockbuster movies and hit TV shows

Many children grow up with A-list celebrities as parents put themselves in the spotlight at some point in their lives. Some even take on-screen roles alongside their famous parents.

Some kids have little cameos when they were really young, like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Other roles played by celebrity kids have been much bigger, like Jaden Smith and Will Smith playing a father-son duo in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

With Father’s Day is approaching Here’s a look at some A-list dads who’ve had big-screen and TV roles with their real-life kids.

1. Tom and Colin Hanks

(L-R) Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala Honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren, and Museum Campaign Executive Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks; Gala Co-Chairs Jason Blum, Ava DuV

Tom and his son Colin shared the screen several times. Colin had a lead role in “The Great Buck Howard”, a film released in 2008. Colin was also in “That Thing You Do!”, a film directed by his father in which he had a much smaller role.

2. Johnny and Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose, Johnny Depp’s daughter made a name for himself in the film industry with films like “The King”, “Voyagers”, “Silent Night” and “Wolf”.

She also worked alongside her famous father in the films “Tusk” in 2014 and “Yoga Hosers” in 2016.

3. Martin and Charlie Sheen, Emilio and Ramon Estevez

(L-R) Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen attend AARP’s Movies For Grown Ups Film Festival screening of ‘The Way’ at Nokia Theater LA Live on September 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Charlie, son of Martin Sheen, is known for his roles in popular TV shows “Two and a Half Men” and “Anger Management.”

Martin Sheen, whose real name is Ramon estévez is known for his roles in films such as “Apocalypse Now” and “The Departed”.

Martin Sheen is the father of four children, Charlie, Emilio, Renée and Ramon. One of the movies he starred in with his sons Charlie and Ramon was in the 1990 movie he directed called “Cadence”.

Martin and Charlie were also together in the 80s movie “Wall Street”. Martin starred in the movie “The Way”, directed by his son Emilio. Renée also had a role in this film.

4. Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

In the 2008 release of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, made a cameo appearance.

Shiloh isn’t the only Jolie-Pitt baby to be in the spotlight. Brad and Angelina’s daughter, Vivienne, was in the movie “Maleficent,” playing young Aurora.

5. Jerry and Ben Stiller

Perhaps the most popular movie the Stillers were in was “Zoolander.” It was far from the only appearance the two had together.

Some of the first times they shared on screen were in “Hot Pursuit”, “Highway to Hell”, and “Heavyweights”. They were also both in “The Heartbreak Kid” in 2007.

Jerry passed away on May 11, 2020, at the age of 92.

6. Will and Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith’s role alongside his father Will Smith in the 2006 drama “The Pursuit of Happyness” brought the young actor much fame.

Another movie you can find Jaden in with his father is the 2002 movie “Men in Black II”, but don’t blink because Jaden has a very small cameo that only lasts a few seconds.

“After Earth” is a 2013 sci-fi film that also stars the father-son duo.

7. Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus

In Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” series, Miley Cyrus plays the lead role of Miley Stewart, who is a normal girl by day and a rock star (Hannah Montana) by night. His real father, Billy Ray, also plays his father, Robby Stewart, on the TV show.

In 2009, “Hannah Montana: The Movie” was released starring Miley and Billy Ray in the same roles they played on the TV series.

8. Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson

Kate is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. She joined her stepfather, Kurt Russell, in the 2016 film “Deepwater Horizon.”

9. Chris Hemsworth and the whole family

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney Premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth plays superhero Thor in a number of films, but with the 2022 film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, other members of the Hemsworth family joined the Marvel universe.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have three children together. They have a daughter, India Rose, and twins Sasha and Tristan.

In the last film “Thor”, India plays the character of Love, while the two twins play a younger version of Thor.

Even Elsa Pataky has a small cameo in the film when she is seen kissing her real husband as a wolf woman. It wasn’t the only time she was in a “Thor” movie. She also took the place of Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, for a kiss scene in “Thor: The Dark World”.

10. Ralph and Julia Macchio

Ralph Macchio reprized his role as Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” for the TV series “Cobra Kai.” In a later season of the show, one of his actual family members joined the LaRusso family.

In the fourth season of “Cobra Kai”, Ralph’s daughter, Julia, plays Vanessa LaRusso, a cousin of Ralph’s character.

11. Sean and Dylan Penn

Sean Penn starred in and directed the 2021 film “Flag Day,” which his daughter Dylan Penn also starred in.

12. Eugene and Dan Levy

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are seen at the ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards’ book launch at the Beacon Theater on October 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eugene and Dan Levy play a hilarious father-son duo on the TV series “Schitt’s Creek.”

The show where Dan played David Rose and Eugene played Johnny Rose ran for six seasons and has won several Emmy Awards.

13. Clint and Scott Eastwood

The hugely successful Hollywood father-son duo have been in tons of movies together.

The first time they worked together was in the 2006 film “Flags of Our Fathers”, a film directed by Clint. Scott had a very small role in this film.

In 2008, they shared the screen again for another Clint Eastwood directed work, “Gran Torino”. In 2009, Clint directed “Invictus”, with Scott also having a role.

In 2012, the two were in “Trouble with the Curve”.

14. Donald and Kiefer Sutherland

Donald and Kiefer Sutherland shared the screen with their roles as father and son in the 2015 film “Forsaken.”

15. Bruce and Rumer Willis

Rumer starred alongside her father in three films. She was in “The Whole Nine Yards” in 2000, a film in which her two sisters Tallulah and Scout also make appearances, followed by “Hostage” in 2005 and the 2018 release “Air Strike”.

16. Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson

Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson both play roles in the “Harry Potter” franchise, although they haven’t worked together often as they play two very different characters.

Domhnall Gleeson joined the “Harry Potter” series late, having just appeared in the last two films “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, part one and part two. He played the oldest of the Weasley brothers, Bill, a role previously played by Richard Fish in the franchise’s third film.

Domhnall’s father, Brendan, joined the cast a little earlier than his son. His first appearance as Mad-Eye Moody was in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. He was also in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”, the one in which he was with his son.

