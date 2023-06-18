Hollywood director Ridley Scott’s former Grade II listed home comes on the market

The former Hampstead home of legendary 18th-century Hollywood director Ridley Scott has gone on the market for the first time since the 1980s with a whopping £28million price tag.

Old Grove House was the home of the Oscar-winning director behind box office hits Gladiator and Alien for 15 years, before he undertook a renovation in 2006.

The Grade II house has its own sprawling walled garden with impressive topiaries and stone features inspired by the nearby Fenton House.

The eight-bedroom house offers a slice of country life in North London and boasts a roof terrace offering stunning views of some of the capital’s landmarks including the Shard, Canary Wharf and London Power Station. Battersea.

The lucky buyer would also be the proud new owner of an annex known as the Cottage House which includes a bedroom, a kitchen-dining room and a living room.

The period property features a formal living room, family room and two en-suite bedrooms, one of which even has a sauna and terrace.

The spacious kitchen, study, utility room and storage room, a further reception room and the dining room are all located on the ground floor and offer the perfect mix between modern lightness and the opulence of period features. .

A wine cellar in the basement offers generous space for all your vintages.

The impressive Hampstead home was given a breath of fresh air after interior designer Chester Jones was brought in by Scott to refresh the property which was built in the early 18th century.

Jones was unimpressed with the property on first impression and gave a scathing review of its previous interior in a report for the planning app at the time.

He wrote: “Ban all nostalgic bits and bobs.

“Rooms would benefit from film memorabilia, reference books, posters, photos and a few drawings.

“The ground floor rear entrance hall is a joke – the plasterwork looks like a 60s hair salon in Brighton.

‘It surely needs to be stripped down and simplified.

Impressive original features of the property include rococo woodwork, fireplaces and plasterwork

“As a first impression of the house, it’s not a good one.”

He added: “I feel like neither the planning nor the decorations work in this house. The decorations are too imitated to be satisfactory.

Some of the house’s oldest features have been ruthlessly stripped by Jones, such as the canary yellow study, chandeliers and stone busts, to bring out its impressive original features, such as the woodwork, fireplaces and plasterwork rococo.

Scott shared the big house with Giannina Facio, his partner at the time and now his third wife, who also played Maximus’ wife in Gladiator.

The couple lived in the house while Scott worked on his Hollywood masterpieces, including Gladiator, Thelma, Louise and Hannibal, before selling the property off-market for 26.5 million to a local couple.

James Diaper of Savills, one of the agents marketing the house, told The Times the new owners had “probably paid a slight premium for it”.

Ridely Scott is the legendary director behind the 2000 film Gladiator starring Russell Crowe

The couple lived in the house while Scott worked on his Hollywood masterpieces, including the 1991 film Thelma and Louise

He added: “But it shows love for the house.”

Old Grove House is no stranger to renovations and fine-tuning its dazzling interiors with additions made in 1730 and renovations in 1912 and 1959 before Scott’s makeover in 2006.

Sebastian Gibson, director of joint agent FG Consultants, told the Evening Standard: “I have never seen a property that marries such architectural merit with elegant living, large reception areas as well as intimate spaces, a classic design with comfortable living, a secret garden that belies being just a stone’s throw from the heart of Hampstead villages and unrivaled views of London.

Old Grove House is currently on the market through Savills with an indicative price of 28 million.