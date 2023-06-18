Entertainment
Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Star Leah Lewis on the Best Career Advice She’s Received
Leah Lewis is only 26, but she’s already spent more than half her life trying to make it as an actress. Anyone who just learned about her might think she’s been working nonstop since arriving in Hollywood, but she tells CNBC Make It she’s been “hustling” since she first tried acting in Los Angeles. Angeles at 6 years old.
With the release of Pixar’s “Elemental” on Friday, she’ll have her second chance to helm a feature film for the first time for a major theatrical release, and for an iconic studio she grew up watching, no less.
In “Elemental”, Lewis voices the main character Ember, a fire type living in a world where inhabitants embodying fire, water, air, and earth coexist in Element City. Ember is determined to take over her family’s business servicing other fire types on the outskirts of town until Wade, a water type, shows up and throws a wrench in those plans. The enemies-friends storyline explores how seemingly polar opposites have more similarities than differences.
For Lewis, it’s one of the few bigger roles she’s landed in a few years. She got her start in commercials and television, then after graduating from high school, she started landing bigger roles in “Charmed”, “Station 19” and since 2019, a lead role as as Georgia “George” Fan in the CW version of “Nancy”. Drew.”
In 2020, she starred in Netflix’s coming of age film “The Half of It”, directed by Alice Wu; he caught the eye of “Elemental” director Peter Sohn, who cemented Lewis’ place as a Disney/Pixar hero.
Here, Lewis discusses the best career lessons she’s learned so far, what it means to work with other Asian American and Pacific Islander creatives, and what she hopes audiences will enjoy. will remember from his new Pixar feature film.
On the management of rejection
I learned from my dad to adopt a “live and learn” mentality: deal and take your second, but you have the power to get back on the horse. And you can do it without embarrassing yourself too.
There were times when I gave my 300%, and I still didn’t get the job. I learned to keep getting back on the horse and not take it personally because there are a million things that could really cost you a job that may never have been yours in the first place.
At the end of the day, my job is just to put on the best performance possible, and I can’t put on the best performance if I’m just sitting here feeling sorry for myself.
Overcome impostor syndrome
In this industry, we are hustling. For a decade and a half, I didn’t work regularly. Even when I’ve landed some kind of hit with “Nancy Drew,” “The Half of It,” now “Elemental,” I’m thinking, “Are you sure?”
In the end, if I’m doing my best, there’s nothing that makes me feel like an impostor. I did the work, and the work really makes me feel like I’m not faking it. I really did what I did to try to get here.
On odd jobs to pay the bills between acting gigs
I used to work in a gastro pub and I remember doing all the crazy things you do in a bar like cleaning the bathroom and dealing with drunk customers. I always said to myself, “this is going to be a springboard to get me where I need to go”.
We all want to do professionally what feeds us in our hearts. Sometimes people are lucky and they can do it right off the bat. But there are times when we have to pay our dues. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with working hard so that one day you can do what you really, really love.
But it’s miserable. Working in a bar wasn’t always fun, and all the other millions of other day jobs I’ve done. But I think it’s so worth it.
Working with AAPI Filmmakers
I was adopted in Shanghai, China, and grew up in a Caucasian family. The older I got, the more I searched for cultural identity. I’m so excited to work with creatives, directors, writers, AAPI actors because of what it means for representation.
Between “The Half of It” and “Elemental”, these projects are actually quite similar in the way they lead with such honesty and vulnerability. They represent a community that for so long has not been able to truly express themselves to tell their stories.
There’s a bit of tenderness when it comes to telling these stories, because they can be so underrepresented.
On the best career advice she’s ever received
The best career advice I’ve received, especially as an Asian American, is this: don’t be afraid to dream bigger.
There were times growing up when I thought to myself, “I could never play this role. Or, “They would never do a role for a Chinese girl like me.” But now it’s happening in real time. So any limitations you have on yourself based on how you were raised or what you look like, just throw them in the trash, dream bigger, and occupy that space.
It’s weird what the power of dreaming bigger can really do for you. The playing field gets bigger and bigger and the opportunities start to open up more and more, but only if you really believe you can.
On what she hopes audiences take away from ‘Elemental’
I hope this film will really challenge people’s beliefs about who they think they are and who they think other people are. This movie is about finding that missing piece yourself, and sometimes we can only do that by reflecting on other people.
It’s also about giving differences a chance.
And I hope people walk away with gratitude for the people they love the most, whether it’s their friends, family, boyfriend or girlfriend, all the people who have helped make us what we are. are today.
