Entertainment
Next event at The Bookworm of Edwards for true crime fans
Are you a fan of true crime podcasts? Do you like to hear the stories of forgotten women or criminals like Bonnie and Clyde? Then this upcoming Bookworm event is perfect for you.
Colorado author Silvia Pettem will present her latest two books, ‘In Search of the Blonde Tigress’, about Eleanor Jarman, who from 1933 was sensationalized by the press as ‘the most dangerous woman in the world ” and “Someone’s Daughter”. which details a 1954 cold case in Boulder, and how research into Silvia’s local history led to the identification of the victim and likely killer.
Pettem is proud of how her work helps tell the stories of forgotten women. “Someone’s Daughter” tells the story of a woman buried anonymously in 1954, after being found by two hikers. No one knew who this woman was until Pettem began her investigation alongside law enforcement and forensic experts. It was Pettem’s investigation that led to the identification of Jane Doe and the identity of her probable killer.
“Someone’s Daughter” was reposted earlier this year to include an epilogue with updated information on the case and how it was ultimately solved, and has now become a Bookworm Staff Pick. “Exploring many hopeful leads and potential matches during the search, Pettem beautifully pays tribute not only to Boulder Canyon Jane Doe, but also to the countless women who survived and were forever silenced by similar attacks,” said bookseller Whitney Bloom.
It’s not just the unidentified and missing women that Pettem focuses on, she also recently published a book about a wanted woman, whose identity was perhaps too well known: “In Search of the Blond Tigress.”
Support local journalism
This new book is about Eleanor Jarman, a mysterious woman who was “a single mother in Chicago during the Great Depression,” Pettem explained. “She made bad choices, got embroiled in a series of crimes, got arrested in 1933, went to jail and escaped in 1940. Besides the Great Depression, it was the era of gangsters and prohibitionists and subsequently a major crackdown on crime. Eleanor and her male partner were contemporaries of famous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. The rest of her life has been a mystery.
You’ll have to read the book to find out all the important details about how a single Chicago mother became a wanted criminal, and once you do, Pettem hopes you’ll have more empathy for Jarman’s situation. . “I believe Eleanor met the wrong people and was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Pettem said. “Yes, she broke the law and was present during a murder, but she was not the one who killed. The press treated her unfairly and her sentence of 199 years was too harsh.
The press was also responsible for her nicknames of “the most dangerous woman in the world” and the “blonde tigress”. “Calling Eleanor the ‘blonde tigress’ sold papers,” Pettem said. “Ironically, most of the black and white photos of her were taken during her trial, and her hair is dark. This is because prior to her arrest, she had dyed her hair red as a disguise.
Jarman was never found after her escape from prison in 1940, but through her own investigation and conversations with Jarman’s family, Pettem believes she may have found the elusive woman. “If Eleanor’s family was right about Eleanor’s alias name, then I believe I’ve found her,” Pettem said. “If she lived her life under another pseudonym, then hopefully my book will lead her to her discovery. The only way to make a positive identification would be to analyze the DNA in the pseudonym’s grave with medical genealogy. forensic, or by comparing the DNA in the grave with the DNA of Eleanor’s descendants.Since the name on the grave has no known family members, there is no family to give the permission for an exhumation. However, I like the sentiments of the newspaper columnist who wrote, “I continue to hope that she (Eleanor) gets some good out of life. Good night, Eleanor Jarman, where you are.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/upcoming-event-at-the-bookworm-of-edwards-for-fans-of-true-crime/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Republican reaction to Trump indictment ‘absurd’, says former GOP governor
- Next event at The Bookworm of Edwards for true crime fans
- Capitals make Fehervary eligible offer, contract talks ongoing
- Tod’s Mens Spring 2024 – WWD
- Boursa Kuwait presents capital market opportunities in London
- Is Open Source AI Threatening Tech Giants?
- PM Modi in the same club as Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill: Indian envoy to the United States
- Criminal investigations opened into the burning of Erdogan’s effigy, confirms Swiss ambassador – Middle East Monitor
- Sky News Ridge Sunday; BBC1 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
- 2023 US Open tee times: When golfers leave for the final round on Sunday
- Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Star Leah Lewis on the Best Career Advice She’s Received
- Leander Paes Indian tennis showman par excellence with an abundance of enviable achievements