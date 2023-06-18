Next event at The Bookworm of Edwards for true crime fans

Books by Silvia Pettem

Are you a fan of true crime podcasts? Do you like to hear the stories of forgotten women or criminals like Bonnie and Clyde? Then this upcoming Bookworm event is perfect for you.

Colorado author Silvia Pettem will present her latest two books, ‘In Search of the Blonde Tigress’, about Eleanor Jarman, who from 1933 was sensationalized by the press as ‘the most dangerous woman in the world ” and “Someone’s Daughter”. which details a 1954 cold case in Boulder, and how research into Silvia’s local history led to the identification of the victim and likely killer.

Pettem is proud of how her work helps tell the stories of forgotten women. “Someone’s Daughter” tells the story of a woman buried anonymously in 1954, after being found by two hikers. No one knew who this woman was until Pettem began her investigation alongside law enforcement and forensic experts. It was Pettem’s investigation that led to the identification of Jane Doe and the identity of her probable killer.

“Someone’s Daughter” was reposted earlier this year to include an epilogue with updated information on the case and how it was ultimately solved, and has now become a Bookworm Staff Pick. “Exploring many hopeful leads and potential matches during the search, Pettem beautifully pays tribute not only to Boulder Canyon Jane Doe, but also to the countless women who survived and were forever silenced by similar attacks,” said bookseller Whitney Bloom.

It’s not just the unidentified and missing women that Pettem focuses on, she also recently published a book about a wanted woman, whose identity was perhaps too well known: “In Search of the Blond Tigress.”

This new book is about Eleanor Jarman, a mysterious woman who was “a single mother in Chicago during the Great Depression,” Pettem explained. “She made bad choices, got embroiled in a series of crimes, got arrested in 1933, went to jail and escaped in 1940. Besides the Great Depression, it was the era of gangsters and prohibitionists and subsequently a major crackdown on crime. Eleanor and her male partner were contemporaries of famous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. The rest of her life has been a mystery.

You’ll have to read the book to find out all the important details about how a single Chicago mother became a wanted criminal, and once you do, Pettem hopes you’ll have more empathy for Jarman’s situation. . “I believe Eleanor met the wrong people and was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Pettem said. “Yes, she broke the law and was present during a murder, but she was not the one who killed. The press treated her unfairly and her sentence of 199 years was too harsh.

The press was also responsible for her nicknames of “the most dangerous woman in the world” and the “blonde tigress”. “Calling Eleanor the ‘blonde tigress’ sold papers,” Pettem said. “Ironically, most of the black and white photos of her were taken during her trial, and her hair is dark. This is because prior to her arrest, she had dyed her hair red as a disguise.

Jarman was never found after her escape from prison in 1940, but through her own investigation and conversations with Jarman’s family, Pettem believes she may have found the elusive woman. “If Eleanor’s family was right about Eleanor’s alias name, then I believe I’ve found her,” Pettem said. “If she lived her life under another pseudonym, then hopefully my book will lead her to her discovery. The only way to make a positive identification would be to analyze the DNA in the pseudonym’s grave with medical genealogy. forensic, or by comparing the DNA in the grave with the DNA of Eleanor’s descendants.Since the name on the grave has no known family members, there is no family to give the permission for an exhumation. However, I like the sentiments of the newspaper columnist who wrote, “I continue to hope that she (Eleanor) gets some good out of life. Good night, Eleanor Jarman, where you are.