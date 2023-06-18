BEYOND THE LOCAL: Examining How Hollywood Describes Abortion Access

University of California researcher says majority of TV characters who got abortions faced few barriers

The following article, written by Stephanie Herold, University of California, San Francisco originally appeared on The conversation and is published here with permission:

Two doctors sit dejected on the side of a busy road as they watch an EMT seal their patient’s body in a body bag. The patient died as a direct result of a fatal ectopic pregnancy, which her OB-GYN refused to treat due to a new anti-abortion law in her home country.

With tears in his eyes, one of the doctors answers the EMT’s questions about the death. Then she shouts, “It’s the legislators, they really should be brought here… look at the carnage they’ve caused. I mean, how are we supposed to be doctors? Women’s lives are at stake, and our hands that are trained to help them, our hands are tied.

Although this could easily have appeared in a documentary on post-Dobbs obstetric care in the United States, it is actually a scene from a recent episode of the popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy”, a show devoted to the nuanced narrative of abortion. But it’s not the only show to tackle these issues. In five years of studying abortion on screen, I have never seen the kind of depictions appearing on television today.

Yet even with these harrowing scenes, there is evidence that Hollywood also continues to miss the mark in terms of who is most affected by abortion restrictions – and what the reality of abortion access looks like. in 2023.

Hollywood tackles barriers to care

In research I conducted with sociologist Gretchen Sisson, we found that the vast majority of television characters who have obtained abortions encounter few, if any, of the legal, financial or logistical obstacles that have long been the troubling characteristics access to abortion in the United States. , even before the Dobbs judgment which revoked the constitutional right to abortion.

Over the past year, that has started to change. In a recent episode of the legal drama “Accused,” a teenage girl turns to her teacher for help driving her from Texas to New Mexico and paying $750 for a medical abortion. Others, like “P-Valley,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “Law & Order” show characters facing abortion bans that prevent them from getting local abortion care, forcing them to s to venture out of state.

These plotlines differ from previous story arcs in that the characters deal with the aggravating obstacles that so many people face when seeking abortion care. It’s not just about traveling out of state, but having to pay for flight, accommodation, food, and the abortion itself. And then there are the logistical hurdles of finding daycare and getting time off work. All represent the often invisible costs of abortion.

We are also seeing new kinds of conversations about abortion on television. In “The Connors”, a character considers an abortion but is reluctant to download a pregnancy tracking app, fearing the government will be alerted to her pregnancy.

On “American Auto,” the writers deploy dark humor, showing corporate executives trying to come up with pro-abortion employee policies, such as sending a fruit basket – “but not with cantaloupe” – and the offer of amusement park tickets for some post-abortion relaxation.

And on medical dramas like “The Good Doctor” and “New Amsterdam,” fictional clinicians share their own past abortions and support patients through abortions.

Who actually gets an abortion?

In a world where many people have such limited information about abortion, popular media can play an important role in improving knowledge about these critical issues.

But despite these more recent and nuanced storylines, television continues to perpetuate myths about the types of people who actually seek abortion care.

Television has long distorted the demographics of abortion patients, choosing to tell the stories of characters who are whiter and richer than their real life counterparts. In our analysis of abortion storylines in 2022, Sisson and I found that the vast majority of characters who got abortions were middle-class or wealthy white women.

These patterns appear to be continuing into 2023. As of this writing, nearly 50% of characters seeking abortions in this year’s storylines are white. About a third are middle class or wealthy.

In the real world, white women make up only about one-third of abortion patients in the United States, and the majority of patients who seek abortion care live at or below the federal poverty level.

This misrepresentation not only obscures the types of people who actually seek abortions, it also downplays the fact that access to abortion is a matter of gender, race, and class.

Yet demographics isn’t the only inaccuracy perpetuated by these plots; the majority of abortion patients – 59% – are parents at the time of their abortion. Yet only 18% of abortion plots in 2022 and only 9% of those in 2023 so far include characters raising children. This perpetuates a false dichotomy between having children and having an abortion.

While wealthy white women can certainly struggle to get abortions, research continues to show how Dobbs exacerbates the overwhelming effects of systemic racism on health care access and quality for communities of color.

It’s not just who gets abortions, but the types of abortions they get don’t reflect the post-Dobbs reality.

Medical abortion accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States, but in 2022 only four storylines, or less than 6%, specifically depicted a character having a pill abortion. Only three so far in 2023 – around 10% – have done so.

No plot has depicted characters achieving safe abortions on their own using pills, without the intervention or assistance of a doctor. This option is medically safe but carries significant legal risks in many states, including prosecution and arrest.

Why these inaccuracies persist

Months before Dobbs’ opening arguments, Sisson and I interviewed more than three dozen Hollywood directors, executive producers and writers who had all played a part in bringing an abortion storyline from page to page. ‘screen.

We wanted to understand their experiences behind the cameras and in the writers’ rooms, especially after a decade of studying the huge increase in depictions of abortions in film and television alongside a host of inaccuracies. .

We recently published these results. Although our interviews took place when Roe was still in office and before the Dobbs decision overturned him, they nonetheless provide telling context.

First, the content creators we spoke with repeatedly emphasized that they expect emotional accuracy in their portrayals of abortion. They were less concerned with political and logistical realities. In media interviews after Dobbs, several high-profile showrunners expressed regret for omitting this important context.

Our research also revealed the significant obstacles that many writers face, such as unsupportive showrunners and risk-averse executives. Several interviewees lamented that despite Hollywood’s progressive reputation, many networks feared negative repercussions from advertisers or the public following the airing of abortion storylines.

These anxieties are truly out of step with the reality that the majority of the American public supports abortion access, knows someone who has had an abortion, and has responded positively to abortion conspiracies since the 1960s.

In a country where some lawmakers want to ban even the sharing of information about abortion, popular media may be the most accessible and reliable way to disseminate information about abortion widely. We need to understand both what these representations do and don’t tell us about abortion, and what it takes to bring them to the screen, so we can demand better information and representation.

Stephanie HeroldSearcher, University of California, San Francisco. This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.