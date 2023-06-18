Entertainment
FOCUS Time: What do you have in your hands?
He held the mop handle in his hands, making sure there was no dirt left. When he swept away, not a single piece of debris stood a chance. Bathrooms were left polished and sparkling, with a spa-like scent. Continuing his caretaking duties, he did so with a smile on his face and a jump in his step while grateful for the opportunity to work. Everyone he met was refreshed by his jovial attitude and friendliness. Speaking English was a challenge for him, but with that smile everyone he met understood him. For years he used his hands to clean up the business to the best of his abilities and never complained.
His retirement arrived and his presence was missed by the people. The trash cans were overflowing. The bathrooms were appalling. The floors have lost their shine and the windows have lost their shine. What I learned the most about my father was that whatever opportunity was presented to him, he took it to the fullest. He held the broom like a king would hold his scepter, showing his authority over the dirt. The mop was his sword, fighting against germs. He kept a rag hanging from his pocket, threatening any stain and showing he was serious.
He worked tirelessly and diligently until his retirement. His efforts to move us to New York from a humble environment in Puerto Rico to support his family and provide his children with the opportunity for a better life. My brother, sister and I have gone our separate ways, and now it’s our turn to help our parents as best we can to help them enjoy retirement.
My father often paraphrased for us the following Bible reference: “Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might. Doing the best with the opportunities available to us was etched in our minds.
Over the years, that statement has resonated in my mind. I remember an occasion when, when I started my public speaking journey, I was only offered very early morning speaking engagements. Only brave early risers attended these morning presentations. I yearned for the day when I could be the keynote speaker; however, it was the opportunity that was “given to me”, and I “did it with all my might”. I presented as if the room was filled with hundreds of people instead of the 20 who showed up. After many of these early sessions, perseverance and diligence brought me keynote speaking opportunities.
Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. Success can be measured in many ways, but to me this quote defines the potential in all of us. The first step to realizing your potential is to look for ways to improve your life with what is already at HAND:
H – Sharpen your skills. Sharpen and develop those abilities that are already within you. Discover your hidden talents and learn what you do well. Make a difference with your uniqueness.
A – Adopt a positive attitude. You can be good at something, but it helps to have a positive attitude and mindset. Continue to develop your skills while setting an appropriate attitude towards the task at hand.
NOT – Notice the opportunities, no matter how humble. Whether you’re holding a mop, brush, bedpan or pen, do your best to make a difference. Only you can determine your success.
D – Do your best, always. Maya Angelou’s quote still rings true today: “Do your best until you know better.” Then when you know better, do better. We are all a work in progress. Every day presents opportunities for growth. Seize these opportunities to live your life “better”.
When I visit my parents, my father always has a rag in his pocket and a broom close at hand. He likes to keep his house clean and organized, as well as his vehicle. Even at his age, he visits his local church twice a week and makes sure the floors sparkle, the bathrooms smell like a spa, and the trash cans are emptied. He has not forgotten what he has held in his hands all these years. He always does his best to use what he has to make a difference.
Diana Jaworski, FOCUS Coaching Services, is a Certified Coach, Teacher, Trainer and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. Learn more about personal growth by visiting her website at www.dianajaworski.com.
