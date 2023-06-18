Deep in Hollywood: Joaquin Phoenix





Filmmaker Todd Haynes is no stranger to retro queer romance. Its Cate Blanchett with Carol is already considered a classic of LGBTQ cinema, and far from paradise before that perfectly evoked the 1950s of Douglas Sirk. And he recently announced an ongoing untitled project with actor Joaquin Phoenix that will be a gay love story set in 1930s Los Angeles, a time Haynes explored in his HBO adaptation of Mildred Pierce. The project has a script in development from Phoenix, Haynes and acclaimed novelist-screenwriter Jon Raymond, a constant collaborator with independent filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (To show up, first cow). This one will take a while, as it isn’t expected to start filming until at least early 2024. But the creators are already determined to make it as mature and NC-17 rated as possible, and that’s a good one. news for movie buffs. who are fed up with timid art house films. No more nudity now! someone somewhere refuses to go anywhere It’s one of the best shows on TV right now, but it’s still flying under most people’s radar. And so the good TV news amid the current writers’ strike is that HBO someone somewhere, created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, is getting a third season. Inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the series set in small-town Kansas harnesses sweet, smart comedy in an unassuming setting. It’s also very, very strange, with series regulars Jeff Hiller, Tim Bagley, and transgender comedian Murray Hill rounding out the ensemble and telling very specific rural LGBTQ stories. The first two seasons’ run of episodes was short and sweet, making for a quick binge you’ll want to come back to, and it’s guaranteed to whet your appetite for the next batch, already in production. The genius revival gets a casting almost A fact of life that never goes away is that everything about The Wizard of Oz is automatically gay. We didn’t invent this rule; it’s just a rule that will always be a rule. So here come The genius, returning to Broadway in a new revival. The all-black iteration of Tony Award-winning The Wizard of Oz gave generations of theater kids an audition song (“Home”) to keep in their back pocket and an endearing movie version with his own linoleum company (Google it). The new stage version will feature fresh book material written by late night talk show MVP Amber Ruffin and a cool new cast featuring A strange loop star Kyle Ramar Freeman as the always-queer-coded Loose Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson from the Apple+ series Sharper as Tin Man and former Voice contestant Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. As for Dorothy no word yet. But we expect to be wowed by anyone considering donning the shoes created by original Broadway star Stephanie Mills. The pre-Broadway tour kicks off this fall. The Roaring Queer 20s lived in Eldorado For Pride Month, Netflix has a queer story you might not have known about. A century ago, Berlin nightclub Eldorado was a hub of queer life in the German city, and people from across the LGBTQ spectrum congregated there alongside celebrities of the day like Marlene Dietrich and Charlie Chaplin. But as Adolf Hitler rose to power, oppression returned and the club became an official target, closed by the Nazis in 1932. In the decade to come, the city’s queer community was persecuted, imprisoned and killed. A documentary covering the club and the era titled Eldorado drops June 28 on the streaming service, combining interviews, archival footage and historical incident re-enactments. When you’re done partying at the Pride Parade, settle in and learn a bit more about the arduous path that past generations have traveled. Learn from the past so it doesn’t happen again. Romeo San Vicente is deeply invested in the pansex dating show Love always.

