‘The Flash’ and ‘Elemental’ stuck in box office openings – The Hollywood Reporter

Ugh.

That was the refrain across Hollywood as opening weekend estimates circulated for the highly anticipated DC the flash and Pixar Elementary, which make their national debut over the June 19 holiday long weekend. (It’s also Father’s Day on Sunday.)

With Ezra Miller in the lead role, Warner Bros. and DC’s the flash is anything but flashy in the opinion of moviegoers. The film grossed around $55.1 million for the three days and screened $64 million for the four days, notably falling short of expectations (some rivals have a four-day figure closer to $62 million).

THE Flash had hoped for a start of at least $70 million over three days in order to edge out such disappointing DC titles as black adamwhich raised $67 million in its first three days.

Overseas, the superhero tentpole also faced challenges. It opened to $72 million in 79 markets, including $13.8 million in China, for a global opening of $130 million through Sunday.

The management of the studio made hype the flash for months, with the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, proclaiming it’s the greatest superhero movie he’s ever seen. Many critics disagree with the assessment; the photo currently has a tomatometer score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. A bigger problem: Audiences gave the film a mediocre B CinemaScore (for comparison, Elementary received an A).

While superhero fare is often heavily masculine, the flash is even more than usual, at 70 percent.

Box office pundits are divided on whether Miller’s off-screen misfortunes impact the film’s performance. Miller has been arrested several times in 2022 and has been the subject of several controversies, culminating in the actor issuing a statement in August last year apologizing for his behavior and saying he would receive help with “complex mental health issues”. Miller walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere, but was otherwise absent from commercials for the flash.

In the Andy Muschietti-directed film, Miller stars in dual roles as alternate versions of heroic speedster Barry Allen, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck making stellar returns in their respective Batman roles (in Keaton’s case, that’s a character he hasn’t played since 1991). Sasha Calle stars as Supergirl, while Michael Shannon reprises his role as General Zod from the 2013 feature film Steel man.

DC relied heavily on the flash to improve his position after the lukewarm presentation of Shazam! Fury of the gods And black adam.

Ditto for Pixar, which has Elementary opening this weekend. But the family film quickly fell flat at the box office in the latest blow to the legendary animation studio. Many experts fear that the original animated IP is no longer a theatrical proposition. Additionally, the old Disney regime sent several Pixar movies straight to streaming during the pandemic, perhaps changing consumer habits.

Elementary earned an estimated $29.5 million for the three-day weekend, the lowest wide weekend debut ever for a Pixar title outside of toy story, which started with $29.1 million nearly three decades ago, not adjusted for inflation. (toy storyof course, went on to make movie and box office history. Elementary is not supposed to do the same.)

Abroad, Elementary earned $17 million in its first 17 markets, including beating the flash in South Korea with $3.2 million. The film, however, stumbled in China with $5.2 million. (The only other major market was Australia.)

The hope now is that Elementary will turn his A CinemaScore into long legs at the box office.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The good dinosaur), Elementary takes place in Element City, where the inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air live together. The film’s themes include connection, celebrating differences, and finding one’s place in the world.

The story follows Ember (Leah Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and feisty young woman, whose friendship with a sappy, dynamic guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. , where “the elements do not mix”.

Sony Legacy Competition Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is another problem for the flashalso for Elementary.

Now in its third weekend, the Spidey animated film has grossed $27.8 million for the three-day weekend and around $32.4 million for the four days for a domestic total of $285 million. dollars until Monday. Globally, it has soared to nearly $490 million through Sunday as it nears the $500 million mark.

Paramount and SkydanceTransformers: Rise of the Beasts is another Flash competitor. The pic, which ranks No. 4 nationally, grossed $20 million for the three days and a projected $23 million for the four days. Overseas, it grossed an additional $23 million for a worldwide total of $170 million.

Tim’s story Blackening, about a group of black friends who decided to spend the holiday weekend in a remote cabin only to find themselves trapped with a twisted killer, debuted at around $6 million. The film completes the top five.

by Wes Anderson city ​​of asteroids made headlines at the specialty box office in the United States, where it launched in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles before expanding nationally next weekend. The Focus Features project posted a three-day average of $132,211 per theater – the best performance since La La Land in 2016 ($176,000).

Additionally, Anderson’s picture was the top-grossing headline at AMC Century City in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday despite competition from people like the flash.

