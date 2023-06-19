Johnny Depp exudes rock star cool at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands with his band Hollywood Vampires

The Hollywood Vampires continued their current tour with a show on day two of the 52nd edition of Pinkpop in Landgraaf, the Netherlands.

After having to temporarily postpone dates, which include a number of festival gigs, due to guitarist I am Johnny DeppWith an ankle injury, the acclaimed actor and musician is back alongside fellow bandmates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, among other touring musicians.

The band’s current tour just started last week, due to the ‘painful injury’ Depp suffered which his doctor advised him not to travel and to rest before resuming his rock ‘n’ roll commitments. , according AS.

The second day of the annual event, which kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday, also featured musical artists such as ROND, The Script, The Lumineers, The Black Keys, Tove Lo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Disturbed, Go A, The Driver Era, DeWolff, with Robbie Williams as the main headliner.

Pinkpop is considered the oldest and oldest annual festival dedicated to pop and rock music in the world.

Performing on the main stage, dubbed the South Stage, the Hollywood Vampires opened their show just after 5 p.m. local time.

Looking rock star cool, Depp wore black pants with a black patterned vest over a matching short-sleeved shirt, which helped show off his many tattoos along his arms.

The guitarist and singer, who just turned 60 on June 9, also donned a multicolored knitted beanie over his long black hair that flowed down the sides and down his back for several inches.

At times, he and Cooper showed off their chemistry with certain moves and gestures, while on stage together.

He strutted around dressed in black leather pants, a white shirt, and leather gloves.

He also wore a selection of sashes around his waist with his hair styled wildly and makeup that included swipes of eyeliner.

Founded in 2012, Depp, Cooper and Perry initially only performed covers honoring rockers who died in the 1970s.

Touring members over the years have included stints with rockers such as Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N. Roses and Velvet Revolver, Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots. Perry’s Aerosmith teammate Brad Whitford, among others.

The Hollywood Vampires just kicked off their European tour in Bucharest, Romania last Thursday.

The show had a very special meaning for Depp, given that he celebrated his 60th birthday that night, with the help of the huge crowd who sang Hppy Birthday to him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star thanked fans for the “beautiful gesture”, adding that it was “the greatest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard”.

The emotional spectacle came just over a year later Depp had wonhis victory in his high-profile libel case with ex-wife Amber Heard.

It’s also only the second gig Depp has played since his ex-wife Amber Heard finally paid him the million dollars she owed following their bitter legal battle.

The outlet reports that the money will be split equally, $200,000 each, among Depp’s five favorite nonprofits, according toTMZ

Charitable organizations range from organizations helping sick children with life-threatening illnesses to providing housing to underprivileged communities.

The five nonprofits that Depp will choose to donate the money to are: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

He had sued the Aquaman star for $50 million, claiming a Washington Post article he wrote in The Washington Post was defamatory.

Depp and his ex-wife finally settled their libel claims against each other in December after five years of furious legal battles.

The actress claimed to have been the victim of domestic violence during her 15-month marriage to Depp.

While a courtroom in London ruled in favor of Heard, a second case in Fairfax, Va., last year came out on Depp’s side.

After Heard was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million (later reduced to $365,000) in punitive damages, and Depp was ordered to pay $2 million in damages for defamation, the former couple’s legal teams have finally reached an agreement.

Over the past 12 months, the actor has made a slow but steady return to the spotlight, touring with musician Jeff Beck and making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking at a press conference at the festival, he said he “no longer needs” Hollywood and described the fallout from the lawsuit as a “strange joke”.

The Hollywood Vampires are currently touring Europe until July 22.