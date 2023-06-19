Winnetka Music Festival thrives with help from Valslist, Evanston SPACE

The seventh annual Winnetka Music Festival sold out Friday and Saturday, with a daily capacity of 6,000 spectators. With festival grounds in a jammed downtown Winnetka, the two-day event featured two main stages, a family stage and an indoor stage at Winnetka Chapel.

Main Stage Headliners included Wallflowers, The dip and Hailey Whitter Friday, with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Neal Francis and Madison Cunningham SATURDAY. Thirty artists – established and emerging – took to the four stages starting at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, spanning a slew of genres from R&B to rock, indie, pop, soul and more.



Funkadesi is a Chicago-based band, incorporating various genres such as Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk, as well as reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean inspiration.

“Our goal in starting this seven years ago was to bring a quality festival from downtown to the suburbs,” said Valslist owner and founder Val Haller, who produced the festival. “My goal is to bring a bit of everything and give people a taste of something they might not even know they like.”

This year marks the first festival co-produced with Evanston SPACE. SPACE directs bookings and Haller organizes the festival. The SPACE development team is also behind the Out of Space concerts in Evanston and Thalia Hall and The Salt Shed in Chicago.

Haller said the partnership is a “dream come true” for the festival, as SPACE and Valslist are both celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

She also said that Valslist raises money for charities, such as Guitars Over Guns, which aims to give young people music education and mentorship, and the All Stars Project, whose mission is to use performance to support children in poor and underserved communities.

During the festival, some local restaurants remained open, along with food trucks and stalls galore. Some Evanston favorites, like Stacked & Folded and Soul & Smoke, were available.

At Brittany’s Butters and Gourmet Bakery booth, owner and founder Don Reilly said he loves the music. He was looking forward to the performance of rock band The Wallflowers, he said, as he helped sell treats: “So far so good.”

The festival, which Haller says is meant to have a “pull factor” for super fans and other attendees, draws people from nearby suburbs and across the country, according to its ticket analytics data.

Festival-goer Kay Laurie said she traveled from Glenview. She had never been to the festival before, but wanted to see what it was like and return to the town where she lived for two years as a child.

“It’s wonderful what Winnetka has done to bring these people together,” Laurie said.

One of his favorite bands was the Lowdown Brass Band, she said, and she would definitely come back next year.

Haller said she has enjoyed watching the festival grow since its inception. She brings her experience as a columnist for the New York Times and with creating playlists as Valslist – which caught the attention of Oprah – at the table.

As her brand grew, she began a house concert series, which later moved to the Winnetka Chapel and eventually inspired the music festival. She said she is excited about what the SPACE partnership will mean for the future of the festival.

“Every year (the festival has) gotten a little bigger, a little better,” Haller said.

