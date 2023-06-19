Entertainment
Winnetka Music Festival thrives with help from Valslist, Evanston SPACE
The seventh annual Winnetka Music Festival sold out Friday and Saturday, with a daily capacity of 6,000 spectators. With festival grounds in a jammed downtown Winnetka, the two-day event featured two main stages, a family stage and an indoor stage at Winnetka Chapel.
Main Stage Headliners included Wallflowers, The dip and Hailey Whitter Friday, with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Neal Francis and Madison Cunningham SATURDAY. Thirty artists – established and emerging – took to the four stages starting at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, spanning a slew of genres from R&B to rock, indie, pop, soul and more.
“Our goal in starting this seven years ago was to bring a quality festival from downtown to the suburbs,” said Valslist owner and founder Val Haller, who produced the festival. “My goal is to bring a bit of everything and give people a taste of something they might not even know they like.”
This year marks the first festival co-produced with Evanston SPACE. SPACE directs bookings and Haller organizes the festival. The SPACE development team is also behind the Out of Space concerts in Evanston and Thalia Hall and The Salt Shed in Chicago.
Haller said the partnership is a “dream come true” for the festival, as SPACE and Valslist are both celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.
She also said that Valslist raises money for charities, such as Guitars Over Guns, which aims to give young people music education and mentorship, and the All Stars Project, whose mission is to use performance to support children in poor and underserved communities.
During the festival, some local restaurants remained open, along with food trucks and stalls galore. Some Evanston favorites, like Stacked & Folded and Soul & Smoke, were available.
At Brittany’s Butters and Gourmet Bakery booth, owner and founder Don Reilly said he loves the music. He was looking forward to the performance of rock band The Wallflowers, he said, as he helped sell treats: “So far so good.”
The festival, which Haller says is meant to have a “pull factor” for super fans and other attendees, draws people from nearby suburbs and across the country, according to its ticket analytics data.
Festival-goer Kay Laurie said she traveled from Glenview. She had never been to the festival before, but wanted to see what it was like and return to the town where she lived for two years as a child.
“It’s wonderful what Winnetka has done to bring these people together,” Laurie said.
One of his favorite bands was the Lowdown Brass Band, she said, and she would definitely come back next year.
Haller said she has enjoyed watching the festival grow since its inception. She brings her experience as a columnist for the New York Times and with creating playlists as Valslist – which caught the attention of Oprah – at the table.
As her brand grew, she began a house concert series, which later moved to the Winnetka Chapel and eventually inspired the music festival. She said she is excited about what the SPACE partnership will mean for the future of the festival.
“Every year (the festival has) gotten a little bigger, a little better,” Haller said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @karapeeler
Related stories:
— Wondering where to go this weekend? Here’s our take on the best karaoke bars in Chicago
— Students circling Lakefill for Dillo 51
— ‘…Ready for this?’ NU Swifties prepare for the Eras Tour in Chicago
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/06/18/ae/winnetka-music-festival-attracts-massive-crowds-with-help-of-valslist-evanston-space/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Winnetka Music Festival thrives with help from Valslist, Evanston SPACE
- LSU takes on Wake Forest in CWS Monday Night Matchup – LSU
- My Five Suitcase Essentials for Summer: How to Dress Like a Big with Shane Watson
- Pak’s anti-corruption body summons former PM Imran Khan and his sister in Layyah land scam case
- Like the photos of Planga-plongo, here is the silhouette of Jokowi in the eyes of Ganjar Pranowo
- How British Police Raped An Indian Student
- Coronation Insurance supports the economic growth initiative
- Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Mia Regan, Lupita Nyong’o and Sarah Jessica Parker
- Australia must reduce emissions to net zero by 2038 to do its fair share to ameliorate global warming, analysis shows | Climate crisis
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Tonga | world News
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China and may meet President Xi Jinping
- How to Watch the Golf Championship, TV Schedule, Tee Times and Live Updates