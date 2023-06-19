Entertainment
Supergirl Actor Sasha Calle Teases Her DC Future After The Flash
Supergirl newcomer Sasha Calle just teased where her future with the role might go after her debut in the flash.
Joining the DCU as the second Kryptonian hero after Henry Cavill’s Superman, Calle took center stage alongside Ezra Miller’s Flash and Michael Keaton’s Batman while opening the door to potential new storylines.
The new character was an important part of the marketing campaign for the flash before it hits theaters as fans waited to find out what was in store for Kara Zor-El’s first live-action on the big screen in decades.
Sasha Calle shares her DC future hopes
Talk with entertainment tonight, the flash Star Sasha Calle has expressed hope to continue playing Supergirl after her first appearance in a DC film.
Sharing her love for heroin, Calle described the flash as “a lead to a better story” for the Kryptonian metahuman:
“Absolutely, are you kidding me? I love her so much and I feel her very deeply. I think this movie was a lead to a better story for her.”
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have plans for a Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow film, which will explore the similarly titled DC Comics story in which Supergirl helps a young alien avenge her father in space.
But for Calle, her biggest hope for Supergirl is to dive deeper into “his feelings in his daily life” life, wondering what a day in Kara Zor-El’s normal life would be like:
“I just want to dive deeper into Kara and her everyday feelings. I would love to see her in ordinary clothes, in human clothes. As a fan, the whole time I filmed, I kept thinking , ‘What would she be wearing? What glasses would she be wearing?'”
With the flash Exploring only her superhero side, Calle likes the idea of delving more into Supergirl’s human life:
“[In’The Flash’]we don’t meet his realized human self, so as a fan that would be something very cool.”
Calle shared her love for Supergirl with USA today thus, in hopes of continuing to play the role in future projects after meeting Peter Safran and discussing the hero:
“I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her so deeply and feel so connected to her.”
Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for the flash.
Unfortunately for the flash fans, the film ended with Supergirl meeting her gruesome end at the hands of Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who sought to eliminate her while reviving the Kryptonian gene pool as he did with Clark Kent in Steel man.
speaking on Deadline Crew Call podcast about a week before the flash debuted, Muschietti spoke of some fans’ disappointment over Supergirl’s death.
The director noted how the multiverse provides a way for Supergirl to live “in a million other times”, teasing the idea of seeing Sasha Calle’s own version of the heroine elsewhere in future DC films:
“Well, the great thing about Multiverse is that Supergirl lives in a million other timelines, right? So no one should say, I don’t want to spoil it, but whatever happens to Supergirl in this movie shouldn’t be taken as the absolute truth. We may see Supergirl, that Supergirl, Sasha Calle, in future projects. We might, because that’s how the multiverse works.
Will Sasha Calle Return for Supergirl Movie?
At present, almost nothing is known about the super girl film that James Gunn and Peter Safran have in development for their Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.
And with this movie confirmed to draw heavily on the woman of tomorrow comic line, Calle’s interest is clearly piqued after having to go through several death scenes in the flash.
While Superman: Legacy is confirmed to be the first movie released in Chapter 1 under Gunn and Safran’s watch, the Supergirl solo movie doesn’t appear to be in line for theatrical release until sometime after the new Man of Steel.
But with no information on who will help make the movie as Sasha Calle continues to earn accolades for her portrayal, the new star could have plenty of time to make her case for continuing to play this important heroine in the reboot.
the flash is currently playing in theaters around the world.
