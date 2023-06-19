Rory McIlroy narrowly misses Hollywood ending at US Open





It might have been fitting if someone from Hollywood had won this year’s US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. But Rory McIlroy, born in the Northern Irish town of Holywood, doesn’t have that kind of year. On Sunday, McIlroy was chasing his first major championship title in nine years, a drought that continues to cloud a bright career that began with four major titles from 2011 to 2014. In April, he missed the cut at the masters tournament. A month later, he finished tied for seventh in the PGA Championship. Then, on June 6, McIlroy, the loudest loyalist backing the PGA Tour in its feud with Saudi Tour LIV Golf, learned just hours before the news broke that the two tours had shockingly formed a partnership. commercial. McIlroy, like nearly every PGA Tour player, felt caught off guard. But on Sunday, a buoyant and smiling McIlroy, 34, was once again enthusiastically chasing another major title, in the final round of the 123rd US Open. He birdied the opening hole and for most of the next four hours looked set to win tournament winner Wyndham Clark the third-round co-leader with Rickie Fowler.

McIlroy, however, never made a bird in another hole, and in the end, Clark, after some nervous closing moments, outlasted McIlroy by one stroke as both golfers shot 70s at even par. It was McIlroy’s third runner-up finish at a major and his 10th top-five finish at a major since 2014. I fought until the very end, and I’m getting closer, McIlroy said Sunday of his quest for a fifth major title, adding: I just have to keep putting myself in these positions and, you know, early or later, it will happen for me. McIlroy said he felt a connection between his performance on Sunday and his second-place finish at last year’s British Open in St. Andrews. The last two real chances I had at majors were pretty similar performances, he said. Don’t hurt much.

McIlroys’ chase went down to the final strokes of the event, as Clark, playing in the final group of the day, was forced to execute a two-putt 60ft on the 18th green to win the championship.

McIlroy admitted he was hoping for a mistake. You don’t want to wish anyone ill, but you’re really hoping for a three-putt, he said. You kind of hope to make the playoffs to keep giving yourself a chance. You’re rooting for a guy, and that guy is you at the time. One mistake can give you a glimmer of hope. But Wyndham was pretty much rock solid all day, and it was a great two putt in the end. McIlroy’s fourth round got off to an auspicious start as he reached the 585-yard par-5 first green with his second shot and two putts for an opening birdie that briefly tied him for the head of the tournament. But he struggled to capitalize on that early momentum even as he later recorded by a streak of 12 in all. He showed courage by sinking several taut putts from four feet, but failed to get his approach shots close enough to facilitate birdie attempts. McIlroy was hanging on but couldn’t convert any putts over seven feet midway through his round. On the eighth green, he made an eight-foot birdie putt well left of the hole, a missed opportunity that McIlroy specifically mentioned in his post-round press conference.

On the par-3 ninth hole, McIlroy’s towering approach, shot with an iron, came to rest 14 feet from the pin. As he walked onto the green, fans in two packed stands implored him to make a fairly straightforward putt that would have tied him with Clark, but again McIlroy couldn’t seize the moment. McIlroy’s streak of consecutive pars ended on the par-5 14th hole after his tee shot departed into the rough left of the fairway. He was forced to stop before the green with a second shot, although he then faced a short corner shot to the green. McIlroy later said he was choosing between two clubs for the shot, but he felt a gust of wind just before he started his swing, which hampered the momentum of the shots. I had the right club, but maybe I should have waited another 15 or 20 seconds to let that little gust set in, he said.

McIlroy’s golf ball landed about a foot from perfection and failed to clear a large bunker protecting the front of the 14th green. The ball embedded in a grassy embankment between the sand and the green. He got free clearance in the grass to the right of the bunker, but his risky chip downhill to the green rolled 26 feet from the hole. This led to a bogey and McIlroy fell to nine under par which extended Clarks’ lead to two shots. McIlroy finished with four routine pars. He was asked at the end of his Sunday press conference if he grew tired of answering questions about the nine-year wait for a fifth major championship win. He conceded it was exhausting but added: At the same time, when I finally win that next major, it’s going to be really, really fun. I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.

