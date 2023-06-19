Chris Hemsworth Confirms Extraction 3 Is In The Works | Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that “Extraction 3” is in the works.
The 39-year-old actor reprized his role as Tyler Rake in a second film in the action franchise – which was released on the Netflix streaming service on Friday (6/16/23) – and he has now told fans that a potential third installment in the saga is currently “talking about”.
Chris and director Sam Hargrave attended the Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event in Brazil on Saturday (17.06.23) and the Aussie actor told the audience: “We wouldn’t be here without you so thank you so much. I love you all.
“This is the warmest welcome we have ever had, you guys are amazing.
“I know we just released ‘Extraction 2’, but is anyone interested in seeing more Tyler Rake in the future?
“Well guess what? Between us friends we’re already talking about ‘Extraction 3’. Thanks for the reply.”
Chris recently opened up about his fear before filming his own stunts as a mercenary for hire, but admitted it gives the film “spontaneity and authenticity” to have done them for real.
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Everything that Sam Hargrave, our director, gave me…I had both enthusiasm and excitement on one side of my brain and fear and fear on one side of my brain. hesitation of the other.
“I have to say that being on top of a train going 50 miles per hour with a helicopter flying backwards about 20 feet in front of me was quite daunting, but it gives the film a visceral energy, spontaneity and authenticity that I didn’t ‘I don’t think you get it if you try to do this on a green screen.’
The second movie stars Idris Elba, Chris’ co-star in “Thor,” and he was thrilled to have his friend on board to play The Man in the Suit.
He said: “Idris is a really good friend of mine and we talked about working together.
“He brings out something very different in these characters, something a little more that I think people are going to love.”
