Baahubali in Adipurush, the resurgence of period epics and how Bollywood is determined to kill him
In 2015, Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli made the big-budget period epic Baahubali: The Beginning. The film also opted for a wide Hindi release and surprised everyone by reaching Rs 100 crore despite being originally a Telugu film.
It was the first time that a Hindi film dubbed South India saw such activity at the North Indian box office.
Baahubali: the beginning was followed by Baahubali 2: the conclusion which wreaked havoc at the Hindi box office and became the language’s biggest hit of all time.
With the two Baahubali films, SS Rajamouli started the trend of big budget films, especially in the period epic genre. These movies don’t have to be based on folklore or mythology and can also be just fiction like the Baahubali franchise.
The acclaim to Baahubali films led to a string of big-budget epics from Southern cinemas like RRR, Bimbisara, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Ponniyin Selvan: II, Marakkar: Arabian Sea Lion & even the likes of Kantara & KGF franchisee among others.
Most of these movies from different southern regions got the right genre and even though they didn’t get the desired result at the box office, they got the love from the audience.
Bollywood joins the party.. Or at least tries to
Seeing the kind of success, acclaim, ratings and budgets these southern films were getting, the Hindi film industry also decided to jump on the bandwagon with films like Bajirao Mastani, Panipat, Padmaavat, Samrat Prithviraj, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & the last version Adipush.
While Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior found love, other recent Hindi films of the genre have been heavily criticized and trashed, Om Rauts Adipurush being the latest example.
On one hand, Southern cinema mainly nails the genre and aesthetic while on the other hand, except for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no other Hindi filmmaker is able to achieve the epic genre of era that was once a staple of Hindi cinema.
At the time
Especially post-pandemic, there are only two genres that are proving to be sure hits at the box office – action and period epics.
Bollywood’s love of period epics may have resurfaced after the success of Baahubali and other similar films from the South. But, an interesting fact is that the genre was a staple of Bollywood since the beginning of Indian cinema.
The first Indian feature film belonged to the genre and was titled Raja Harishchandra (1913). This was followed by several films of the genre based on different mythologies, kings and folklores like Ram Rajya, Mughal-E-Azam, Rani Saheba, Pakeezah, Razia Sultan, Safdar Jung, Udaykal & Kranti among others.
But by the mid-80s the genre was breathing its last and in the 90s romance took over with the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan.
It’s kind of funny that the king of romance himself tried to revive period epics with his 2001 production. Asoka. In 2008, Ashutosh Gowariker proved that if done right, there was an audience for period epics with Jodha Akbar.
But, perhaps the lack of a bigger box office and budgets has forced filmmakers not to attempt such films.
The only movie Mahatma Gandhi watched
To better understand the fandom and hysteria surrounding these films, here is a rather interesting and lesser-known anecdote.
Mahatma Gandhi was not a fan of movies, but on May 21, 1944, he was persuaded by his close associate Mirabehn to watch a Hollywood movie. Assignment to Moscow, according to a reporthe grew angry as the film featured scantily clad women and berated people “for showing him such naked dances”.
This led to artistic director Kanu Desai persuading Gandhi to watch the Hindi film Ram Rajya by filmmaker Vijay Bhatt, grandfather of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.
On June 2, 1944, Ram Rajyas a special screening was organized for Mahatma Gandhi. He was originally supposed to watch only 40 minutes of the film but ended up watching 90 minutes.
While Vijay Bhatt claimed Gandhi was happy after the movie and patted his back like he did mahogany neck those days, the memoirs of industrialist Shanti Kumar Morarjee, who was close to Mahatma, said he disliked the film because it was too loud.
And that’s how Ram Rajya, a period epic became the only Hindi film Mahatma Gandhi ever watched.
What makes the genre so interesting and why it gets big budgets
Well, the simple reason could be that audiences love history and mythology since they have been reading and hearing about them since childhood. A film on such topics becomes a way to provide visuals for their imagination. It also becomes a window into the history of the land to which they belong.
Since the curiosity around the genre is so great that it becomes easier for filmmakers to secure massive budgets for such films, as the return on investment is also often astronomical if the content clicks.
In many scenarios, even if the content does not appeal to the public, even the box office flop is greater than the supposed number of films belonging to other genres.
A recent example of this is Prabhas & Saif Ali Khans Adipush. The film was trashed by critics and audience response is also poor and yet it reached a century on its opening weekend itself.
The future of period epics
While Adipurush currently playing in theaters, there are a number of big-budget period epics in the pipeline.
These include Nitesh Tiwaris RamayanDeepika Padukones DraupadiSanjay Leela Bhansalis Baiju BawraSS Rajamoulis jungle adventure, Ajay Devgns Chanakya, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras Karna & Syria Some time among others.
