Sean Rad Lists Los Angeles Home – DIRT

Now that Sean Rad has settled into his new Bel Air home, an extravagant estate once owned by the late actress Yvette Mimieux, the co-founder of Tinder dating app and his designer wife Lizzie Grover unload their current mansion above the Sunset Strip, asking exactly $32 million. According The Wall Street Journalthe couple acquired the home in the summer of 2018 for $24 million, shortly after the 1930s residence was completely rebuilt and expanded by broker Kurt Rappaport. Located in the foothills of West Hollywood, the premises were revamped by the couple during their tenure in collaboration with designer Jane Hallworth and featured in Architectural Summary. There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in just over 10,600 square feet of contemporary living space with high ceilings, designer light fixtures and numerous marble finishes, as well as towering glass bifold doors to a homogeneous interior / exterior living environment. Hidden behind walls and gates, the three-story structure sits secluded in the middle of a nearly half-acre plot bordered by tall hedges. Once inside, the main level hosts a double-height living room and formal dining room, both with glass doors spilling out to the exterior. A sleek eat-in kitchen is accented with marble and bronze finishes and offers access to a spacious courtyard; and elsewhere are double office spaces, one engulfed in French oak wood and the other sporting a disco ball. Other highlights include a lower level complete with a cinema room, wine cellar and bar with lighted bookshelves, as well as a lavish main upstairs retreat that includes a fireplace, balcony private walk-in closet and a luxurious marble soaking tub highlighted by Waterworks fixtures, a tub carved from a single slab of stone, and a steam shower with built-in chaise lounge. Outside, the backyard features a covered patio ideal for lounging and outdoor entertaining with a fireplace, as well as a long swimming pool nestled beside a grassy lawn. There is also a three car garage per listing, which is owned by Aaron Kirman of the AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

