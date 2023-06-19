Entertainment
Actor Ben McKenzie Talks ‘Crypto’ Scams and the Golden Age of Fraud on CoinGeek TV
Whenever celebrities are mentioned next to digital assets, it’s usually because they’re token pumping or trading. Ben McKenzie is an exception and stands on the opposite side of this statement calling scammers “crypto”. The Hollywood star joined CoinGeek TV at the London Blockchain Conference to discuss the descent down the “crypto” rabbit hole over the past two years.
While he first heard about digital assets over seven years ago, McKenzie only got involved in the past two years. Speaking to CoinGeek TV host Kurt Wuckert Jr., theCOAndGothamThe star said he was skeptical of any “to the moon” promises. He embarked on a journey studying the industry, leading to hisbook“Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud.“
“It was an amazing adventure,” he says of his trip to Capitol Hill tobear witnesson FTX’s collapse before Congress.
In the United States, digital assets were a Wild West where “people had the right to do whatever they wanted,” says McKenzie. This allowed crime to proliferate, with some like Sam Bankman-Friedat oncebe brand geniusesfor building “crypto” empires that have since crumbled.
McKenzie was on stage at the London Blockchain Conference to talk about industry regulations alongside Yves Mersch from the European Central Bank. He was adamant that self-regulation is a band-aid for the industry and will only give criminals enough leeway to defraud investors.
“I am a father of three children and I know that self-regulation is not a thing. Sometimes we have tried self-regulation in my house, and it ends up with writing on the wall and stains on the couch,” he repeated in his interview.
Regulatory arbitrage between the United States, Europe and Asia
A recurring theme with the regulation of digital assets has been the comparison between the approaches of regulators in different jurisdictions. Some of the biggest digital asset companies in the United States have threatened to move their operations to Europe or Asia when they face regulations that do not favor them,Coinbase(NASDAQ: CURRENCY) AndRippleto Circle and Gemini.
While the United States must remain competitive, McKenzie warned of a race to the bottom between the United States and other jurisdictions as each fights to attract VASPs.
“I want the American consumer to be protected, and I think it’s crucial that America succeeds, because we are world leaders when it comes to capitalist legal frameworks,” he said.
The actor fears that the narrative of America lagging behind Europe and Asia “will be used as a grandfather way into a bunch of cryptos with no real use.” He thinks the United States is not under threat in the innovation circles of China, Russia, or European countries, even with its restrictive approach to digital asset regulation.
“I’m very skeptical that they’re going to get ahead of us using this particular form of technology,” he told CoinGeek TV.
For now, regulators need to be tough on “crypto” projects to protect investors, McKenzie insists. He believes we are in a new era of “casino capitalism” where scammers lure investors with promises of overnight riches, the last avenue being digital assets. With a global economy weighed down by inflation and the recurring effects of the pandemic, distressed investors are easy prey.
Investing in a token and hoping it explodes overnight is not the solution to the problems, he said.
“We need to create a fairer distribution of wealth, a real safety net for people so that they are not tempted to gamble wildly and destroy their lives and their families,” he remarked.
Watch: London Blockchain Conference Day 2 Business Strategy Stage
New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekbitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about the Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.
|
Sources
2/ https://coingeek.com/actor-ben-mckenzie-talks-crypto-scams-and-the-golden-age-of-fraud-on-coingeek-tv-video/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Ben McKenzie Talks ‘Crypto’ Scams and the Golden Age of Fraud on CoinGeek TV
- West Indies and Zimbabwe win Cricket World Cup opening qualifiers
- Sharvari wows in a raspberry pink Barbie-inspired mini dress, stealing hearts and attention. Check out his stunning photos
- Stock market today: Asia follows Wall St lower as US and Chinese foreign ministers meet
- Kickstart Ventures will be at London Tech Week.Introducing the pillars of strategic corporate innovation
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of California – Inquirer.net
- Trump, other Republicans ward off a familiar enemy by attacking Democrats as ‘Marxists’, ‘Communists’
- France pushes to become Europe’s AI hub, challenges US
- The entertainment magazine 7 Little Words
- Data and storage news from across Southeast Asia
- Living and Traveling with Alzheimer’s Disease
- Sean Rad Lists Los Angeles Home – DIRT