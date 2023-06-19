New England theater is one of 30 worldwide to see this Hollywood blockbuster as scheduled – Reuters





Director Christopher Nolan wants to take moviegoers inside the explosion of an atomic bomb. A New England theater will bring you closer than almost any other. When Nolans Oppenheimer hits theaters in July, the Cinemas Place Providence 16 in Rhode Island will present the $100 million epic in 70mm IMAX film, one of 30 cinemas in the world to do so. Without getting too technical, 70mm is considered the best possible projection for movies. The frames are more than three times larger than typical celluloid, allowing for a much richer and fuller picture than is typically found in modern theaters. The IMAX film format is the gold standard of motion picture photography. It is the highest quality imaging format ever. It gives you an incredible feeling of immersion in the image. Clarity, sharpness, that’s the gold standard, says Nolan. The 70mm format was widely used in the late 1900s, but its popularity faded with the advent of digital cinema. Few modern movie theaters have the capacity to screen 70mm films and even fewer have the capacity to screen in the extended IMAX format. Nolan recently demonstrated the extra effort required to carry blank format film, including 11 miles of film reel. In addition to the high-end image, parts of Oppenheimer were filmed in black and white, meaning Nolan had to practically inventing a new film format. The film about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II, will be released on July 21. Pristine film formats will be especially essential for viewing the Trinity Test, the first detonation of a nuclear weapon. . We knew it had to be the highlight of the show. We were able to do things with the picture now that before we could only really do with the sound in terms of an oversized impact for the audience, an almost physical sense of response to the film, Nolan said in a recent interview. Download the FREE Boston 25 News App for the latest news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook And Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW Cox Media Group 2023

