Entertainment
Secret Invasion’s Secret Website Has Fans Who Think This Actor Is A Skull
marvel’s Secret Invasion The premiere is scheduled for June 21. And to get everyone buzzing, Marvel has created a website showing a preview of the first five minutes of the miniseries. But hold your horses because it’s not so easy to get in there. Secret Invasion plays like a classic 80s spy thriller. And if you want to see a preview of Marvel, you need a password.
Secret Invasion is Marvel’s next step into Phase 5, and it will be the first MCU project to be led by Nick Fury, aka Samuel L. Jackson. Secret Invasion follows the comic book event of the same name. Nick Fury will face off against the Skrulls: a shapeshifting alien race threatening to take over the entire planet. Many of your favorite SHIELD agents really could be aliens in disguise.
That’s what a lot of Marvel fans think. those who waited Secret Invasion long been a theory about Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), who appears in this five-minute preview. Some fans think he’s a secret Skrull since he appeared in Captain America: Civil War and his scene on this encrypted website might confirm this claim.
The secret invasion has begun
If you want to skip straight to the website and password and don’t want the good part messed up for you, skip to the bottom. If you’ve already seen the preview, or don’t care, read on.
Secret Invasion was originally a Marvel Comics event featuring Skrulls infiltrating your favorite comics. It was a massive crossover event that spanned seven months and involved nearly every super team, from the Avengers to the X-Men. For a short time in the Marvel world, readers had no idea who was a Skrull and who wasn’t. This led to hundreds of conspiracy theories among fans, and stories became weirdly haunted by the potential “what if” of a Skrull impersonating someone’s favorite superhero.
This is precisely what is happening here. The Skrulls were first introduced to the MCU in Captain Marvel, where Ben Mendelsohn played a grumpy Talos. The aliens claimed to be refugees, and Nick Fury made a deal with them, agreeing to house the small group on Earth and attempting to establish a new home for the species. What Fury didn’t expect was that more of them would come along, using their shape-shifting abilities to replace certain humans in positions of power.
However, not all Skrulls are evil. In the comics, these aliens trying to take over Earth are part of an evil faction of radical Skrulls trying to control the galaxy. Things will get a little more complicated as the plot unfolds. Soon we won’t know who to trust.
Now, in this preview, we see a paranoid agent Prescod who believes he discovered the problem. Everett Ross comes to him in disbelief, unsure there is even a problem. A bit like Charlie from Philadelphia is always sunny explaining Pepe Silvia’s plot, Agent Prescod connects the dots meant to reveal a Skrull invasion.
Agent Ross refuses to call Fury from SABRE, Earth’s newest orbital defense against an alien invasion – Marvel fans have been waiting a long time for this to come to light. When Agent Prescod finally brings up hard evidence, Ross offers to take it to Fury himself, and Prescod tackles him to the ground. This points to a fan theory that some people have had for a while.
Is Everett Ross a Skrull impostor?
Comic book fans have held this theory for quite a while. It’s one of the most popular conspiracies among Marvel fans. Many people thought that Everett Ross was a Skrull Since Captain America: Civil War. He took a very specific place in the MCU.
His position brought him closer to the government and the Avengers. And his role in interacting with the Wakandans put him right next to all the vibranium in the world. If he were to be a Skrull spy, Agent Ross would find himself at an incredibly valuable nexus of resources and information.
If Everett Ross is a Skrull, MCU fans may need to look back at his appearances in the Marvel Universe and start questioning the character’s motivations. If they decide to go back to the three movies he was in, making him a Skrull this whole time, it will force everyone to rethink who a Skrull might be, and it will also validate a lot of fan theories. Show Marvel 5 Minute Special Preview and decide for yourself. Below we have listed the secret website and the password you will need to access it.
Website: theinvasionhasbegun.com
Password: RSD3PX5N7S
