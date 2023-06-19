Hollywood Celebrates Father’s Day By Shouting Out To Famous Dads





Hollywood Hearts Mom — but they love their dads, too… and it couldn’t have been more pronounced than on Father’s Day — when celebrities showed their No. 1 men their love. The stars were in a warm and fuzzy mood on Sunday…a day to celebrate dad, and they did just that on their social media pages. As you can imagine, the tributes poured in from all over… with A-listers either shouting their old man or shouting their kids. Just a handful of celebs who were spotlighted this weekend – Bruce Willis (who fell in love with his ex-wife Demi Moore), David Beckham (via his wife, Victoria) and Kurt Russell (with the courtesy of Kate Hudson, who was raised by KR and her mother, Goldie Hawn). Other notable Papa Bear tributes… Kaley Cuoco honoring Tom Pelphrey, Mindy Kaling dropping out for her dad, Catherine Zeta Jones dropping out for Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow thanking Chris Martin… and, of course, Kris Jenner praising them all the fathers of his extended family. These are far from the only Father’s Day tributes that have been posted…pretty much anyone thanked their dad today. And for good reason, of course. As we told you… Tom Brady has also reflected on fatherhood, making it clear he’s loving the new quality time he’s found after retiring from the NFL. Pretty much everywhere you look… someone in Tinseltown was toasting their pops. Heck, even J Lo — who doesn’t have kids with the guy (yet) — shouted out Ben Affleck in raunchy mirror picks. They have a blended family — like several other showbiz stars — and she makes it clear to him what she thinks of his grandpa skills. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Well-deserved. Let’s hear it for dads!

