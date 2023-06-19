How The Film Brotherhood Insults Hindus With Sheer Lack Of Intellect And What It Can Really Learn From The West

There are about 450 movies do on the Holocaust. With a simple web search, listings of hundreds of black slavery movies open up. More than 100 films, series and documentaries have been made on the British monarchy. There are at least 100 western superhero movies. From documenting true stories and producing fictional scripts about true events in history to producing simple fiction, the Western film industry seems clear about its creative direction.

And yet Bollywood, considered the greatest film industry in the world, massively fails to tell the story of one of India’s most revered deities, Bhagwan Shri Ram, whose life story and principles are engraved in the hearts and minds of every Hindu, the Indian majority.

“Adipurush”, a film written and directed by Om Raut on the Ramayana, received a massive reaction from viewers because of its crude dialogues, vexatious optics, insane casting and blatant misrepresentation.

The 600 crore budget film is produced by T-series and Retrophiles. Read the full movie review here. Credit for the rude dialogues goes to Manoj Muntashir, who has now said that the few offensive dialogues will be removed.

B-Town: a distant world isolated from its country’s revered history

There are only 3 movies about the Ramayana, including Adipurush, from mainstream Bollywood; the first is the biggest hit of its time, Ram Rajya (1943), and the second is the famous Sampoorna Ramayana (1961).

And yet the Ramayana of Ramanand Sagar has set a benchmark too high for the current B-wood to reach let alone cross a gap. Ramayan (series) during lockdown became the most watched show in the world in April 2020; it was watched by 77 million people around the world on April 16, 2020.

Photos from Ramayan and Mahabharat TV Shows

The one and only Mahabharat movie was produced in 1965 starring Dara Singh, Jeevan, Padmini and many big names of the time. Another is the BR Chopra Mahabharat which is a famous watch to this day.

From north to south, east to west, Jai Santoshi Maa (1975) swept across the Indian landscape with her all-encompassing story of the deity of the goddess Santoshi.

Indian regional cinema, on the contrary, has tens of hundreds of Ramayanas, Mahabharatas and several other similar productions based on Indian spiritual history. And each of these productions is full of creativity in their storytelling.

Telugu film dubbed in Hindi Seetha Kalyanam (1976).

These films continue to strike a chord with the Hindu masses. Not to mention the massive reach of Ramayana sketches in remote parts of India, the Ramayana path and Geeta Kathavachan in small towns and villages; these continue to appeal to the Indian masses even in the age of technology.

Looking at the trends above, “modern” Bollywood has absolutely nothing to its credit when it comes to India’s divine and revered history. For them, as for the self-proclaimed intellectuals of the liberal left, it is mythology. And for that very reason, they can only claim the Adipurush flop-buster.

Bollywood’s hatred for Hindu identity

Forget the spiritual story for a bit. How many Bollywood movies has he made to show the truth about India’s partition? Zero. Whatever pain Urduwood must have taken to make some 20-30 films in 1947, they were all very politically correct.

Most of these films center on Hindu-Muslim romances with the couple battling against the world. Some common misleading projections have been that “both sides have suffered”, “love goes beyond religion”, “Muslims didn’t want this”, “Islam only wants peace”, etc. Not a single director, screenwriter or dialogue writer in this great old film industry has cared or been able to explain that if any of these statements are true, why has Pakistan been formed in the first place?

Shahrukh Khan with Kashmir separatists Tony Ashai (L) and Karan Johar with the help of ISI Aneel Mussarat (R).

Again, penetrating the casual mind is a wasted effort. The truth is too bitter for the strutting Bollywood aspirant. There will never be a movie about the truth on the score because “they can’t handle the truth”; Partition was the uprooting of Hindu land by deception, it was an additional option for Muslims to conveniently choose their homeland and in turn the forced expulsion of Hindus.

The condition of the Pakistani Hindus today is proof of what the formation of Pakistan really was; the formation of an Islamic nation was declared. Bollywood would rather play it safe to own this truth even today than bother to write a script about the plight of Pakistani Hindu refugees and Hindu women in present-day Pakistan.

There is no dearth of stories from Indian history which if pursued with pure intentions, to tell the truth, can also be produced in fiction and non-fiction form. But think about it… was there a movie before The Kashmir Files (2022) that Bollywood made about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus?

The Kashmir files (Image source: Indian Express)

Has there been a notable film about our thousands of freedom fighters except one about Veer Savarkar (2001) of the same name, and Manikarnika (2019) and maybe a few others?

2001 Veer Savarkar movie poster (Source: IMDB)

Forget making films about India’s struggle against jihadist Islam, Bollywood has comfortably forgotten India’s Mughal history and instead revered Islam. From Coolie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sholay, Avam (BR Chopra) to PK, Veer Zara, Tanhaji, Pathan, Main Hoon Na and many more.

Atheism and communism have been shamelessly philosophized by Dawood-wood whenever scenes about Hinduism have been shown, but for Bollywood the same is not true for Islam.

As if that wasn’t enough, with Adipurush, this industry has hit a new low by deliberately making our beloved Quotes and Devatas laugh. Any of these “artists” trying to justify the same stirs salt in our wounds.

Where does Bollywood get its revelations from?

Even if one were to say that they try to copy the West, the poor quality of their work is still surprising. Some of the most famous Western films of all time include Schindler’s List, Life Is Good, The Help, The Imitation Game, 12 Years A Slave, Erin Brockovich, Argo, Catch Me If You Can, Rush, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, The Blind Side, Munich, The Vow, A Few Good Men and Jojo Rabbit.

A photo of Jojo Rabbit (2019) (Source: Cinema Blend)

These range from a variety of real events or are based on real circumstances. From the Holocaust, black slavery, biopics and crime to romance, nationhood and more, what topics has foreign cinema, including Hollywood, failed to address in regards to their history and culture?

Even in their fictional projects, Hollywood took the premise of real events to present a new perspective that compelled audiences to think differently. Jojo Rabbit is one of those films… from the cinematography to the script and the acting, every element did justice to present the worldview of a 10-year-old boy in Nazi Germany.

And yet, for critics like Rich Brownstein, who care more about the facts of their story than mere cinematography, creative endeavors at the expense of truth aren’t enough. Brownstein has a strong aversion to Oscar-winning Schindler’s List.

He said, “The glorification of the Nazis, I will say, the humanization of the barbarians is a hard no for me. I’ll hold the line there. And that’s my biggest complaint about “Schindler’s List.” Oskar Schindler was a disgusting, repulsive, horrible human being as the first five and a half million Jews were killed. He didn’t care; He has participated. And then all of a sudden he developed a conscience, so he became a normal person. He didn’t become a good person. You would think that someone who was a cog, who had played with the Germans since 1936, this guy does not rise.

Brownstein’s reservations are for more critically acclaimed films with the argument that they humanize the writers. That’s even after 25% of all American Holocaust movies have been nominated for an Oscar.

Now compare the above situation to Bollywood. We’ve already established that they don’t have much under their belt, but surely made things worse. They don’t dare to make movies based on true stories because the truth doesn’t support their narrative so let’s leave it; their films are largely based on fiction; they openly deny the suffering of Hindus and present Islam as the religion of peace and Hindus as corrupt; they preach brotherhood with Pakistan; they call Hindu history “mythology”; their endless humanitarian gyaan is reserved only for Hindus and Hindu deities.

It’s hard to say whether Bollywood is taking inspiration from foreign cinema or just pulling off the wrong message based on its program. The reason why Bollywood is thought to likely admire Hollywood is because of the budding optics of Game of Thrones and Marvel in their films, devoid of any cultural connection to audiences, even when the story is unique to the India.

Regarding Adipurush, who asked Om Raut and the team to bring up the subject? Not the Hindu reveres Ram for sure. Unless of course they intended to insult us.

No understanding of their audience, no understanding of their culture, no knowledge of history

How does the world’s largest film industry in a country that is 80% Hindu manage to tear the story of the Ramayana to shreds? The only logical answer based on the anatomy above is deep cultural disconnect.

You have to know the pulse of India on a daily basis. One has to witness the spiritual feelings of a middle class Hindu. Divinity must be experienced in holy places. You have to learn what it means to be stripped of your identity. You have to learn what it means to see your old life reduced to dust to start a new one in a new country. Read about the heroes of our history who chose death and suffering for the nation over compromise. That’s if B-Town has time for these outside of fame and money feats.

Bollywood is stained with the stain of terrorism. Why we Indians including ardent Hindus have not banned Bollywood after all these years is beyond my comprehension. Indian regional cinema has a lot to offer when it comes to Indian culture and history. And as for creative inspiration, foreign cinema is available to us as long as we don’t let lies and half-truths cloud our judgment.

The Bollywood fraternity supported Sanjay Dutt when he was arrested under TADA and the Guns Act in 1993. He was found guilty of violation of the Guns Act for possession of illegal guns purchased from accused in the 1993 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Adipurush has proven that Bollywood is mean to Hindus, they don’t have the skill and delicate craft to tell one of the greatest epics of this earth and let’s face it, they never wanted do him justice. Any Hindu who expects Bollywood to tell his stories honestly is fooling himself.