Writer Adipurush Manoj Muntashir says he’s ‘not part of Bollywood’





About Raut’s Adipurush has set box office records since its June 16 release. However, the film caused substantial controversy over some of the film’s dialogue, especially that of Lord Hanuman. Many viewers commented that they were “familiar” and “oversimplified”. To solve the problem, AdipurushThe makers have officially stated that they will edit the film’s controversial dialogues. Meanwhile, the film’s writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, in an exclusive chat with Bharat Republic, responded to criticism surrounding the dialogues he wrote. The writer also shed light on how he defied Bollywood norms. 3 things you need to know Manoj Muntashir wrote the dialogues for Adipurushas well as the songs Jai Shree Ram And Ram Siya Ram.

The directors decided to change five dialogues in the film that “hurt” viewers.

New prints from Adipurush with revisited dialogueswill hit theaters starting this week. Manoj Muntashir says he defied Bollywood norms In a post on Twitter, Muntashir revealed that after Adipurush release, many of his “brothers” abused him on social media and called him “sanatan-drohi”. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the allegations made against him and said that he had passed on at least 1012 films in a year simply because the film’s narrative did not match the sanatan dharma. He said: Half of Bollywood don’t want to work with me because they know dialogues like paap ka devta and hawas ka pujaari can’t be passed if he works on the script. I defied Bollywood standards.” (Manoj Muntashir said he was ‘abused’ on social media for some dialogue in Adipurush | Image: Manoj Muntashir/Instagram) Muntashir also explained why he is selective with the films he works on. He said: If I had wanted to make money, I could easily have done so. I could even buy a private jet, but I’d rather live an ordinary life. People line up to work with me, but I do at least 10 to 15 films a year. This is because despite having made my place in the film industry, I do not wish to compromise on my sanatan values. I show films that do not correspond to these values.” He added that after a lot of struggles, when it was finally time to reap the rewards of his hard work, his sanatan values ​​reawakened. Muntashir said, I will not make money by compromising my values. Even if that means I don’t work on movies.” Muntashir also said he was “not part of Bollywood.” I get invitations from all parties but I never go. Manoj Muntashir is not part of Bollywood and people know that,” the lyricist said. He concluded by saying that even after being so sincere, people were offended by him. Manoj Muntashir defends himself from the dialogues of Lord Hanuman THE Adipurush The team changed some of the dialogue from the film and it will be incorporated into new prints in theaters. talk about the deeper and more impactful dialogues delivered by Prabhasas Raghava or Kriti Sanonas Janaki. Muntashir said onDebate, Yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai (The saints and storytellers of India narrated the tales of the Ramayana in a manner similar to that which I have written ). I’m not the first to write this dialogue, it’s already there.” He adds that to make the characters appear distinct from each other, the dialogues were written in a particular way for each of them. “This n is not a mistake. It was a very meticulous thought process that went into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and all the characters,” he said.

