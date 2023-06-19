



In the vast history of cinema, death scenes have played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of countless films. Of Don Corleones who died quiet and sweet in the garden of orange trees at the end ofThe Godfatherwith elaborate and sickening murderous trapsSawfranchise, audiences can make their choice by watching people die on screen. However, going back to the first recorded instance of a death scene in film brings us to a fascinating point in cinematic history. It is widely believed that the first death scene was recorded by the production company of famous inventor Thomas Edisons. Filmed between May 10 and 19, 1895, this theatrical performance was a recreation of an episode from the 1894 novelFeltby Georges du Maurier. Although it is believed that David Henderson may have played the character of Svengali, the details surrounding this early period in cinematic history are not concrete. Accordingman of the show,a resource dedicated to our early cinematic endeavors, the 50ft film was designed to be projected in Edisons Kinetoscope: a pioneering piece of equipment that was one of the earliest precursors to the modern film projector. But because the specifics of this death scene and the actors involved remain somewhat ambiguous, it does not bear the title of the first death scene featuring a credited actor. This distinction goes to Robert Thomae in the filmExecution of Mary Queen of Scots,a dramatic re-enactment of the historic event of Mary Stuarts' execution. Thomae played the ill-fated queen, and the film took an ingeniously realistic approach to depicting her beheading. Groundbreaking for its time, the scene would have used an early form of stop-motion animation, replacing Thomae with a mannequin for the actual beheading scene, resulting in a shocking depiction that is genuinely believable to this day. Released in 1895,Execution of Mary Queen of Scotstestified to the potential of cinematic art, pushing the boundaries of what was considered possible. Today, the film is preserved in the Library of Congress, serving as a vital reminder of the early stages of cinema and its inherent drive to innovate, captivate, and ultimately engage audiences. These groundbreaking and early tests of filmmaking marked a turning point in our history, exposing the possibilities of storytelling in cinema and paving the way for advancements in special effects and cinematography that continue to shape the industry today. Watching early clips like these, of which the Library of Congress fortunately has an entire archive, evokes a deep sense of pride. As a member of the modern public, one can't help but marvel not only at how far we've come, but also at what we've accomplished so early.

