See Tributes and Photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Gregory T. Visual/Everett Collection

Famous dads were hailed on Father’s Day 2023 as Hollywood stars took to their social media to celebrate them on June 18. With throwback snaps, adorable music videos and heartfelt messages, Tinseltown’s best and brightest made sure to mark the holiday special with a personal touch. Half Moore included his three daughters in a cry to Bruce Williswhile Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to his two exes Chris Martin and her current husband Brad Falchuk in her sweet instagram posts.

Check out some of the best celebrity tributes for Father’s Day below!

Kris Jenner

Just like last year, Kris took instagram to share a post that included a collage of photos of the many fathers and children in his life to celebrate Father’s Day. Among them, her late ex-husband, Robert, who is the father of four of her children, including Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe KardashianAnd Rob Kardashian. Kris also included her ex-husband Caitlyn Jennerwho is the father of her two youngest children, Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner. We wish all the dads in our lives and all the dads, step-dads, grand-dads and father figures a Happy Father’s Day! I hope your day is filled with love. #FathersDay#HappyFathersDay

Gwyneth Paltrow

Happy Father’s Day to our Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth, 50, captioned her Instagram Story photos from the Joy producer, 52, with his daughter Izzy18 and son brody16, who he shares with his ex Suzanne Bukinik. He is the greatest, [a] super dog daddy [and a] great stepfather.

The Oscar-winning actress also shared a cute photo of her children, her daughter Apple and son Moseswith their father, cold game lead singer Chris. And Happy Father’s Day to this guy, she captioned the photo on IG Story.

Half Moore

Half Moorewho has an amazing relationship with her ex Bruce Willistook him instagram to share a sweet snap of Bruce with their three daughters Rumor, Scout And Tallulah Willis. Always grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day! wrote the actress. The tribute had special meaning, as Bruce suffered from frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming-Willis

current wife of Bruce Emma Heming-Williswith whom he shares two daughters My beauty11 and Evelyne, 9, made sure to celebrate her husband as well. Father’s Day is a time for me to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it may not be conventional, what he teaches them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps on giving within our family, Emma wrote alongside her post.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson honored Kurt Russell with a photo of him surrounded by his grandchildren. Oh how we love you dad! The happiest Father’s Day to an amazing man! I like you! she captioned her post.

Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson had been open about their strained relationship with their biological father, Bill Hudson. On a Father’s Day, Oliver declared Happy Abandonment Day on social media, while Kate simply posted a photo of herself and Kurt. However, Kate has made peace with the past. I realized it had nothing to do with me and Oliver, Kate said of Bill’s childhood absence in an interview. Howard Stern in 2016. I really recognize that whatever those issues are, it’s just something he has to live with, and it must be painful for him. And so I forgive him.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy has yet to reveal the paternity of her two gorgeous children, so fans were curious to hear her cry on Father’s Day. THE I have never the creator of the show took it instagram celebrate one’s own father Avu Chokalingam, who plays a special role in the lives of her children. My father introduces himself. He was the one who kicked me out of the hospital after the birth of my two children, the star wrote alongside a photo of his father playing with his children. Whoever it is for your family husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, in-law, nanny, brother or sister, old friend, I hope you have someone showing up for you and your family! This is the great blessing of our life. Now I will cry. All right! Love to everyone today!

Kaley Cuoco

Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! Kaley Cuoco wrote in honor of his partner, Tom Pelphreys, first father’s day as a dad. @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! Nobody loves you more than this little lady (besides me) we love you forever and appreciate everything you do for our family! And to my dad! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one piece of lucky widdle! The couple welcomed their first child, Matildain March 2023.

Catherine Zeta Jones

Oscar winner Catherine Zeta Jones shared an amazing black and white photo of her husband, Michael Douglastheir children, Carys And Dylanand Michael’s late father, Kirk Douglas. Thrilled Fathers Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas the best dad my kids could ever have, she captioned her photo. And to my stepfather Kirk, we love and miss you.

Victoria Beckham

chic spicea.k.a Victoria Beckhampaid special tribute to her soccer star husband, David Beckhamin honor of their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz And harpist. Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham You really are our everything, we love you so much

Vanessa Bryant

vanessa bryant shared a touching tribute for Father’s Day, as her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Alongside a snapshot of the family, including daughters Natalie20, White6 and Corsair3, Vanessa wrote, Happy Father’s Day to the best dad daughter, @kobebryant Look at the snaps here.

