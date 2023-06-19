Rakul Preet Singh reveals ‘the biggest deal breaker in a relationship’ | Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh has said that the only deciding factor for her in a relationship is lying, adding that there is nothing that cannot be talked about in a relationship. Rakul is currently dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh on His Marriage Rumors) Rakul Preet Singh is dating Jackky Bhagnani. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP).

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani announced last year that they were a couple via a social media post. They are often spotted together on outings in Mumbai and in their vacation photos shared on Instagram.

Rakul Preet’s deal-breaker lies

Asked about the one thing that irritates her in relationships, Rakul told News18 in an interview, The biggest deal breaker in a relationship, for me, is lying. I think there’s nothing in a relationship that you can’t talk about. I believe in this kind of relationship, where you are basically friends. If my partner makes a mistake, he should be able to come and tell me because all humans and humans make mistakes. But lying, trying to cover up lies, acting sleazy, and emotionally deceiving are strictly no-no’s for me.”

She also said that love is unconditional for her and cannot be defined. Love is about finding comfort in silence and respecting yourself. She added, I think love as a word today is so misused. Sometimes we tend to think that when you love someone you want them to do what you want rather than letting them thrive. But I think love allows you to flourish and be the best version of yourself.

Rakul and Jackky’s relationship

Earlier, Rakul had opened up about his equation with Jackky and told Hindustan Times in a 2022 interview, “We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss , I do otherwise we give each other that respect to be in a relationship.And then safety ensues.

Rakul’s new projects

Rakul has an interesting lineup of movies coming out soon. These include an untitled film alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor, and Indian 2 by Kamal Hassan. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian.

She also has the romantic thriller I Love You slated for digital release soon. I Love You also stars Pavail Gulati and will be released on Jio Cinema.