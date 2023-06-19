Hollywood end for Clark, US Open champion

[1/5] June 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wyndham Clark celebrates with the championship trophy after finishing first in the final round of the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, June 18 (Reuters) – American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf’s new star with a daring triumph at the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Facing some of the biggest names in the game in the Hollywood shadow, Clark ended late drama to earn a one-hit win over Rory McIlroy.

Clark wept with joy after sinking a short putt par 18 to finish the championship on a par 270 under 10 behind an impressive display of power and precision.

“I feel like I belong on this stage,” said Clark, who picked up the trophy and winner’s check for $3.6 million.

“Even two or three years ago, when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still compete with the best players in the world.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished third at seven under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler passed out early and had to settle for a share of fifth.

Clark, 29, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory last month at Quail Hollow, said he was inspired by his late mother.

“I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said Clark, who considered quitting golf a decade ago after his mother died of breast cancer.

“She was so positive and so motivating in what she did. She would cry tears of joy.

“She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little. She would just say ‘I love you, Winner.’ She had the mantra of ‘playing big’.”

Clark had to “play big” to get away on the turn and looked to be in complete control when a birdie on the 14th pushed his lead to three strokes with four holes to play.

But the drama escalated with a bogey on the court par three 15th and again when his advantage was reduced to just one stroke after his par putt died out on the 16th.

Despite the pressure, Clark wouldn’t crack, keeping his composure to par on the two long closing holes, while McIlroy failed to sink a 41-of-18 birdie putt that would have put him tied for first.

“I hit some great shots at the end, and even though I did some bogeys and it looked like the rails were coming loose, I was pretty calm on the inside,” Clark said.

FAN FAVORITE

McIlroy’s latest failed bid for one of golf’s biggest prizes will sting. The Northern Irishman has gone nine years without adding to his four major titles.

The world number three started well with a birdie on the first but couldn’t get the right speed with the putter and finished with a par 70.

The 34-year-old is confident a fifth major title will come.

“When I finally win this next major, it will be really, really nice,” he said.

“I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

The talk of the tournament all week had been the resurgence of Fowler, the fan favorite who led or shared the lead at the end of the first three rounds.

But he struggled from the start on Sunday, bogging three of his first seven holes to relieve Clark and McIlroy and signed for a final round 75.

“I just didn’t have it today,” he told reporters.

It’s been a long road back for the Southern California native, a former top-10 golfer who last September fell to No. 185 in the rankings.

The 34-year-old, who has missed the last two iterations of the tournament, said he will take positives from his first three rounds, which included a 62 first round.

“You learn from all your experiences. Not the position I wanted to be in after today, but a lot of good is coming from this week.”

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

