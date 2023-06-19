Hollywood end for Clark, US Open champion

[1/5] June 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wyndham Clark celebrates with the championship trophy after finishing first in the final round of the US Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES, June 18 (Reuters) – American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf’s new star with a daring triumph at the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title.
Facing some of the biggest names in the game in the Hollywood shadow, Clark ended late drama to earn a one-hit win over Rory McIlroy.
Clark wept with joy after sinking a short putt par 18 to finish the championship on a par 270 under 10 behind an impressive display of power and precision.
“I feel like I belong on this stage,” said Clark, who picked up the trophy and winner’s check for $3.6 million.
“Even two or three years ago, when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still compete with the best players in the world.”
World number one Scottie Scheffler finished third at seven under while overnight co-leader Rickie Fowler passed out early and had to settle for a share of fifth.
Clark, 29, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory last month at Quail Hollow, said he was inspired by his late mother.
“I felt like my mom was watching over me today,” said Clark, who considered quitting golf a decade ago after his mother died of breast cancer.
“She was so positive and so motivating in what she did. She would cry tears of joy.
“She called me ‘Winner’ when I was little. She would just say ‘I love you, Winner.’ She had the mantra of ‘playing big’.”
Clark had to “play big” to get away on the turn and looked to be in complete control when a birdie on the 14th pushed his lead to three strokes with four holes to play.
But the drama escalated with a bogey on the court par three 15th and again when his advantage was reduced to just one stroke after his par putt died out on the 16th.
Despite the pressure, Clark wouldn’t crack, keeping his composure to par on the two long closing holes, while McIlroy failed to sink a 41-of-18 birdie putt that would have put him tied for first.
“I hit some great shots at the end, and even though I did some bogeys and it looked like the rails were coming loose, I was pretty calm on the inside,” Clark said.
FAN FAVORITE
McIlroy’s latest failed bid for one of golf’s biggest prizes will sting. The Northern Irishman has gone nine years without adding to his four major titles.
The world number three started well with a birdie on the first but couldn’t get the right speed with the putter and finished with a par 70.
The 34-year-old is confident a fifth major title will come.
“When I finally win this next major, it will be really, really nice,” he said.
“I would spend 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”
The talk of the tournament all week had been the resurgence of Fowler, the fan favorite who led or shared the lead at the end of the first three rounds.
But he struggled from the start on Sunday, bogging three of his first seven holes to relieve Clark and McIlroy and signed for a final round 75.
“I just didn’t have it today,” he told reporters.
It’s been a long road back for the Southern California native, a former top-10 golfer who last September fell to No. 185 in the rankings.
The 34-year-old, who has missed the last two iterations of the tournament, said he will take positives from his first three rounds, which included a 62 first round.
“You learn from all your experiences. Not the position I wanted to be in after today, but a lot of good is coming from this week.”
Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Rory Carroll
Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles-based sports journalist who interviews the world’s most influential athletes and leaders. Covers breaking news from the highs of championship wins to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights how sport and issues of race, gender, culture, finance and technology intersect.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.reuters.com/sports/golf/stage-set-thrilling-us-open-finish-la-2023-06-18/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related