Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Many Tried To Stop Her From Doing Bollywood ‘Fashion’ Movie

Priyanka Chopras’ achievements have been second to none. Inspiring generations in Bollywood and then creating a brand in Hollywood, the actress has done it all. Winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she also ventured as a singer and producer. Along with this, she has also earned numerous accolades including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri. Forbes listed her as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world. Now, a video that’s going viral features the actress talking about the scrutiny that comes with her work.

In the video, she can be seen interviewed by YouTuber-turned-actress Prajakta Koli. She also revealed how many people tried to stop her from doing a movie like Fashion early in her career. People claimed that the actresses made such films for the national award or when they became seniors and no male actors worked with them.

She further revealed that there were also times when she was unsure how she would pay her bills. The job is usually uncomfortable, the scrutiny that comes with it, the nature that comes with being a public figure.

The struggle of the small town models was shown beautifully The overall story was well presented Plus PC and Kangana as an actor was Fab, a Twitter user wrote, discussing the film Fashion. Another person mentioned that Kanganas ramp walk in golden dress is honestly one of the best actors but when I hear the name of Fashion movie, song mar jaava and Kanganas ramp walk comes to my mind.

