Bollywood star sports stunning green outfit at Netflix’s Tudum event





Alia Bhatt’s style continues to dazzle as she walks the red carpet at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. The Bollywood star, who recently made headlines for her appearances at the Met Gala and at a Gucci event in Korea, once again showed off her impeccable style. This time she stole the show in a stunning forest green outfit. Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Instagram with a series of captivating photos from the event, expressing her gratitude to Brazil with a heartfelt caption. The post quickly went viral, garnering over a million likes and a slew of rave comments from followers praising her beauty and style. The photographs showed Alia in various poses, making a heart sign with her hands and posing with her co-stars, exuding confidence and elegance in every frame. Take a look here at the post: Decoding Alia’s green outfit for the event: Alia Bhatt’s impeccable sense of style was on full display at the Netflix Tudum event, leaving us completely captivated. The Bollywood actress chose a stunning bright green dress that accentuated her radiant beauty. Hervé Léger’s ensemble featured a mesmerizing combination of green shades that added depth and richness to her look. The dress featured a top with elegant cap sleeves, a deep plunging neckline and a chic peplum design that highlighted her figure with its fitted bodice. Alia paired it perfectly with a maxi skirt in the same alluring green hue, which featured a figure-hugging fit and a sleek side slit, adding a touch of allure to her overall look. Alia Bhatt’s stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, ensured that every detail was meticulously taken care of to complete her captivating look. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She added a touch of sophistication by adorning her fingers with statement rings. Her shoes of choice were a sleek pair of black pumps that not only enhanced her stature, but also complemented the overall aesthetic of her outfit. Alia Bhatt’s makeup was carefully done to complement her natural beauty. She went for a fresh and natural look, with nude eyeshadow outlining her eyes, voluminous mascara-coated lashes adding depth, and contoured cheeks providing a subtle glow. Her discreet but glamorous makeup was completed with a touch of nude lipstick. Alia chose loose, flowing waves with a sleek side parting for her hair. This hairstyle added a touch of effortless elegance and framed her face beautifully, complementing her overall look. Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have captivated both her fans and the fashion industry as a whole. Her impeccable style and ability to create a variety of looks cemented her status as a style icon. Fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await her next appearance as she continues to make her mark on the world stage, knowing that she will inspire and set trends again with her sartorial brilliance.

