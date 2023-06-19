Entertainment
Children die every day in a South Sudan border camp waiting for international aid
Color, South Sudan
CNN
—
His worn pants bagged over borrowed rubber rain boots, Kueaa Darhok tries to make his way through the sucking mud and deep puddles, making his way to the communal kitchen at the center of the transit camp qu now calls home.
There, under his soothing gaze and reassuring words, Sudanese refugees and returning South Sudanese wait while aid workers and local women squint at steel pots filled with lentils and porridge.
In SudanDarhok, of South Sudanese origin, was principal of an English-language secondary school in the capital Khartoum, where he taught his students texts by legendary African authors like Chinua Achebe to instill in them, he says, a feeling of cultural pride.
After fighting broke out more than two months ago in Khartoum, he and his family made the terrifying journey back to South Sudan and he became a community elder here at the camp.
Settled a week after fighting began in Sudan, when desperate families arrived in search of shelter, the Renk transit camp near the South Sudan-Sudan border was not supposed to accommodate more than 3,000 people. It now houses more than double. There are no sanitary facilities, not enough waterproof sheets and not enough food. Not enough of anything.
I eat once a day, sometimes not even that, Darhok said, watching the distribution of meals. Most of the men here are the same, so the most vulnerable women and children can eat.
Even then, Darhok says, everyone in line will not get food and they will return to the pregnant women empty-handed.
The UN estimates that at least 860 people have been killed since fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese armed forces and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
With 6,000 people injured across Sudan as of June 3, half a million people have fled the country and more than 1.4 million are internally displaced.
Shattered by decades of fighting before and after the independence of the Republic of Sudan, South Sudan was already Africa’s biggest refugee crisis, with 2.2 million people displaced outside the country’s borders. and 2.3 million inside the country. Today, at least 800,000 South Sudanese have been pushed back by fighting in Sudan.
A spokeswoman for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Renk, Charlotte Hallqvist, told CNN that an average of 1,500 people have been arriving every day since fighting began in Sudan, adding to the burden of a country where 75% of the population is in need of help.
Hallqvist says the UN’s emergency response was already severely underfunded and the new emergency is adding further strain to already limited resources.
To respond to the Sudanese crisis, the UN needs $253 million, with the response in South Sudan alone needing $96 million.
According to UNHCR figures, two months into the crisis, international donors have so far only contributed 10% of the total figure and 15% of the overall emergency response regional in Sudan.
On June 19, the United Nations, the governments of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Germany, the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the European Union will convene a high-level event to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and the region in order to increase donor contributions.
For many here in Renk, it is too late; the delayed reaction of the international community has already cost lives.
Malnutrition and unsanitary conditions trigger an epidemic of communicable diseases, and every day, Darhok tells us, a little boy or girl dies.
A CNN crew visiting the camp witnessed the burial of a boy, not quite two years old, who died in the early hours of the morning from measles.
His mother and grandmother sat in shocked silence as the men shoveled dirt over his grave at the local cemetery, stopping to plant a spindly wooden cross before returning to their own tents and vulnerable families. , carrying with them the specter of a death that could have been prevented.

Sources
2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/19/africa/south-sudan-renk-camp-children-dying-intl/index.html

