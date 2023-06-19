Timeless Bollywood songs that help you relax after a busy day









By Heena Mishra |

Update: June 19, 2023 10:28 a.m. EAST

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21. It is also known as the “Fête de la Musique” and started in 1982 in France. It’s a global celebration of the universal language of music and it has the ability to bring people together, overcome boundaries and build unity.

It aims to encourage amateur and professional musicians of all genres to showcase their talent on various platforms and also provides a forum for artists of different genres to work together, share their music and collaborate on innovative ideas.

On the eve of World Music Day, many concerts and musical performances will take place around the world. Music lovers from all over the world will come together in an open environment to learn different forms of music and enjoy live performances.

Here are some iconic and timeless Bollywood songs you can listen to on World Music Day:

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya



This musical masterpiece was composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Gulzar. It also includes singers Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. “Chaiyya Chaiyya” was an instant hit upon its release and remains a popular and famous song in the Indian film industry. The composition of the song mixes several musical forms, including Indian folk and qawwali. “Chaiyya Chaiyya” has become a timeless classic passed down from generation to generation. His captivating beat, memorable melody and energetic vocals have captivated audiences for decades. 2. Dive



Amitabh Bhattacharya’s amazing lyrics were composed by Pritam Chakraborty and released in 2013. This song has become extremely popular among music fans. This song is still played at concerts and weddings. The singer’s strong but peaceful voice and the guitar’s relaxing vibrato make it one of the album’s most memorable songs. 3. Phir Se Ud Chala



This moving tune was composed by Oscar-winning filmmaker AR Rahman and released in 2011. Irshad Kaamil wrote and Mohit Chauhan sang the song “Phir Se Ud Chala” from the Rockstar movie. This soulful melody has its own fan page and captured the hearts of many people. The song tells the story of a man who escapes from his chains. 4. Strange story Hai Yeh



This song is from the movie ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’ and was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Shankar Jaikishan. It evokes powerful feelings of affection and longing. ‘Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh’ has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among music lovers. Its timeless melody, heartfelt lyrics and Lata Mangeshkar’s moving voice make it an everlasting masterpiece. 5. Lag Jaa Gale



The classic movie song ‘Woh Kaun Thi’ is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Madan Mohan. Its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to touch people’s hearts. “Lag Ja Gale” is a masterpiece that exemplifies the beauty and power of music. Madan Mohan’s composition, Raja Mehdi Ali Khan’s lyrics and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful vocals combine to create a song that touches the heart.

6. Sometimes Sometimes Aditi



“Kabhi Kabhi Aditi,” a young and energetic track from the movie “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,” quickly became a hit with young people and remains a favorite choice for romance playlists. Its catchy melody, vibrant composition and upbeat vocals make it a nice and enjoyable song. AR Rahman’s composition, Abbas Tyrewala’s lyrics and Rashid Ali and Neeti Mohan’s energetic vocals make this a catchy and memorable track. It remains a popular choice among listeners, especially those who enjoy lively, youthful music.

Bollywood’s timeless music has left an everlasting impact on the music industry and is still loved by fans of all ages. Enjoy these soulful tracks on World Music Day. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/world-music-day-2023-timeless-bollywood-songs-to-enjoy-while-unwinding20230619102845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos