Summer shows bringing faith and pleasure | News | Daily Sun Villages

When the Israel Scouts Friendship Caravan began their medley of Israeli folk songs at a recent show at Central Florida’s Temple Shalom in Oxford, a few devotees knew what to do.

Over the next few minutes, a dozen worshipers danced the hora, a Jewish folk dance, culminating in a circle dance with one of the scouts.

The event was one of the first shows that houses of worship are planning this summer to entertain worshipers and the community with a variety of music and even comedy.

Israel Scouts have been goodwill ambassadors and friends in the United States for 50 years, said Dennis Roth, president of Temple Shalom. We’ve hosted the Boy Scouts many times over the years, and this was their first appearance here since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple Shaloms’ summer program kicked off on June 14 with the Scouts, a group made up of Israeli teenagers. Three Friendship Caravans travel the United States each summer performing music in English, Hebrew and Yiddish.

The teenagers take part in several rounds of interviews, auditions and rehearsals before going on tour.

Teenagers are chosen to be part of the caravan based on their maturity, fluency in English and performing arts skills, said Susan Feinberg, Temple Shalom’s marketing coordinator. Israel Scouts have long been fan favorites at Temple Shalom, and we are blessed to see them return.

Temple Shalom plans to keep the fun going this summer with a two-show concert series featuring the Orchester Philharmonique des Villages. The first, Beautiful Summer Night Music, is at 7 p.m.

July 2 at Temple Shalom. The second show, Shalom Showstoppers, is at 7 p.m.

August 20 and features music from iconic musicals like The Phantom of the Opera and The Music Man.

Proceeds from the two concerts benefit Temple Shalom and the Orchester Philharmonique des Villages. Tickets are available at tscfl.org.

Meanwhile, the Village of Faith Baptist Church will continue its tradition of putting on shows over the summer with two events at its Wildwood sanctuary. Husband and wife Christian music duo Jim and Melissa Brady will perform on June 30, while comedian and motivational speaker Tim Lovelace will take the stage on August 25. Tickets are available for both shows at vofpeople.com.

A concert or a simple hymn during a service can change the lives of congregants, inspire them to draw closer to Jesus and encourage them to seek a church to call home, said Kevin Pledger, worship pastor at Village of Faith Baptist and author -composer himself. In our church, we work hard to provide quality music as part of the overall church experience.

Hope Lutheran Church will get in on the act by hosting a Christian Comedy Night with comedian Juanita Lolita at 7 p.m. on June 29 at Everglades Recreation. The recreation center currently serves as a temporary residence for the Hope Lutherans South Villages campus.

Lolita is a familiar face in and around The Villages, performing several times at the Lazy Macs Laughs Comedy Club in Lake Sumter Landing. Last year, she took her number to North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, as well as Hope Lutheran.

Lolita performed at the central campus of Hope Lutherans in May last year and nearly 400 people were in attendance for the show, said Marina Ernst, communications director for Hope Lutheran. We are blessed that she is returning to Hope Lutheran for her second appearance.

The comedy show is free and a love offering will be left at the door to benefit the Hope for the Future scholarship program. Registration for the show is mandatory and can be done by visiting hope4all.church before June 26.

St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in The Villages will present a patriotic show, Spirit of America: Triumph of the American Spirit, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 2nd. The show features the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Choir, guest performers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera, and a guest appearance from the Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.

The show tells the story of our great country and celebrates everything that defines us as Americans, said Bill Doherty, Music Director of St. Timothy Roman Catholic. It will also include a special musical dedication to the men and women who have served and are serving in our nation’s armed forces.

Tickets to Spirit of America are $20 each and are available for purchase at St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Parish office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The Villages Pops Chorus will take the stage at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake for Summer Sunshine at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 24. The show features a mix of musical standards and pop favorites, as well as a guest appearance from harmonica player Phil Caltabellota.

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at thevillagespops.thundertix.com. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts will be donated to local charities.