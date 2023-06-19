Sweltering days and power cuts in northern India overwhelm hospitals as death toll rises

BALLIA, India (AP) A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity and cut power, forcing staff to use books to cool patients, as authorities investigate the death toll which has reached nearly 170.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died of heat-related illnesses in the past few days, while neighboring Bihar state has reported 47 fatalities, according to local reports and health officials.

So many people are dying of heat that we don’t have a minute to rest. I carried 26 dead bodies on Sunday, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, a hearse driver in the town of Deoria, 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Ballia, told The Associated Press.

Other residents said they were afraid to go out after mid-morning.

The largest hospital in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh is unable to accommodate more patients. Officials said the morgue was full after 54 people, all elderly with various health conditions, died during the heatwave. Some families have been asked to bring the bodies of their loved ones home.

On Sunday, the state’s health minister, Brajesh Pathak, said a two-member team would examine the causes of the large number of deaths and determine how many of them are directly heat-related.

While the northern regions of India are known for their sweltering heat during the summer months, temperatures have always been above normal, according to India’s meteorological department, with highs reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit). A heat wave is declared in India if temperatures are at least 4.5 C above normal, or if the temperature is above 45 C (113 F).

We have issued heat wave warnings in recent days, said IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh.

Despite warnings, government officials did not ask people to prepare for the heat until Sunday, when the death toll began to rise.

In addition to heat stress, constant power outages throughout the region deprive people of running water, fans or air conditioners.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was taking steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He urged citizens to cooperate and use electricity wisely.

Every village and town should receive adequate power supply during this scorching heat. If any flaws arise, they must be resolved quickly, he said in a statement late Friday.

Inside Ballia District Hospital, the chaotic scenes were reminiscent of the coronavirus pandemic, with families and doctors scrambling as many patients needed urgent attention. The hallways smelled of urine, garbage, and medical waste, and the walls of the hospital were stained with spitting betel leaves.

All of our staff have been here for three days in a row and are completely overworked, said Dr Aditya Singh, an emergency physician.

The hospital wards did not have functioning air conditioners and the installed cooling units did not work properly due to power fluctuations. Attendants were fanning patients with books and wiping their sweat in an attempt to keep them cool.

Officials said the most serious cases were transferred to hospitals in nearby major cities such as Varanasi, and more doctors and medical resources were sent to the district hospital to deal with the heat-induced crisis. .

Climate experts say heat waves will continue and India needs to prepare better to deal with their consequences. A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of the extreme heat, found that a scorching April heat wave that hit parts of South Asia was at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

Plans to deal with heat waves are essential to minimize their effects and save lives. These plans include comprehensive approaches to dealing with episodes of high heat, such as public awareness campaigns, provision of cooling centers and medical assistance, said Aditya Valiathan Pillai, associate researcher at a think tank based in New Delhi, Center for Policy Research.

___

Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Associated Press writers Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow, India, and Indrajit Singh in Patna, India, contributed to this report.