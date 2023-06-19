Ten questions to Amy Arditi Kuzemka

HISTORICAL TRIANGLE “Ten Questions With” is a series that connects readers with local business leaders, volunteers and members of the Historic Triangle community.

This week, meet Edmarc’s Amy Arditi Kuzemka.

What is your job title and description?

I’m the marketing development manager for Edmarc, a non-profit pediatric hospice, home care, and hospice organization that just expanded from the south side of Hampton Roads to the Williamsburg area. My main job is to introduce the organization and our mission to this new area. I also ensure that Edmarc’s communications and outreach are aligned with our mission to alleviate the trauma of a child’s illness or death and reduce the disabling effects of pediatric illness, loss and grief. I am responsible for creating digital content, managing our editorial calendar and social media presence. As we grow, I will also manage events and volunteer involvement.

Who do you interact/work with on a regular basis?

On a daily basis, I work with Edmarc staff, community organizations, business leaders, donors and volunteers.

What is it about your work that most people don’t know?

I am new to this role and have noticed that when I initially tell people what my organization does, I am met with a very somber reaction. What people don’t know is that while a lot of the stuff Edmarc covers can be heavy, we also strive to make the best of our families’ situation and have fun. We host family events throughout the year such as Spring Fling, Summer Parties, and Fall Fest to increase families’ recreational opportunities that allow them to connect with other families in similar situations. During the holidays, Edmarc provides families with the extra support needed during a difficult time of year. Reaching out to deliver meals and gifts means the load becomes a little lighter for those facing gloomy days during a holiday season. Thus, Edmarc is not only defined by the healthcare we provide. We make a difference in the life of the whole family.

how do you define success?

When I measure success, I look at my entire life as a professional, mother, wife, and community member. For me, success means living a joyful life, being of service to others, pursuing meaningful goals, being humble, and handling bittersweet times with courage and resilience.

What is your most successful achievement to date?

I would say it was leaving the corporate world to pursue my passion working for a non-profit organization.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Do not get too caught up in the difficulties of the moment because they are only temporary. And I love this quote from Virginia Satir that sums up if I’d like to understand better in my 20s Life isn’t how it’s supposed to be, that’s how it is. How you deal with it is what makes the difference.

How long have you lived in the greater Williamsburg/York area?

I moved to Williamsburg when my dad left the Navy when I was two, so let’s say a very long time.

What’s your favorite part of living here?

One of my favorite parts of living here is that it really is my home. I can hardly go anywhere without seeing someone I know, and I love it. I’ve seen the area grow and change so much, but it’s still my home.

What do you do for downtime/to relax?

I practice yoga, spend time with my husband, son, two bonus daughters and friends, play with my three Labrador Retrievers, go boating, beach trips, visit local wineries/breweries and more than anything, I’m at a swim meet since my teenager swims all year round.

What’s the next step in your journey?

Right now it’s all about introducing and growing Edmarc in the Williamsburg area.

Do you want to learn more about your community and the people who live and work in the Historic Triangle? We are looking for people with meaningful jobs, awesome volunteers or community leaders to feature. Contact us to let us know if you (or someone you know) would like to be considered for Ten Questions.