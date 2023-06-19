AI is changing the music industry, creating music, virtual celebrities

A new paradigm in music has opened up through artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which has been a game-changer for K-pop, as the latest technologies help music transcend real-world boundaries such as gender and language.

Going beyond just helping with songwriting and composing, the AI ​​provided new personas for existing singers and even created their own persona as a virtual celebrity. The latest example is Midnatt, who recently released a new song, “Masquerade,” with the help of AI.

Under a new stage name Midnatt, singer Lee Hyun, also a member of R&B trio 8eight, released the song on March 15. His goal is to use AI to free himself from his soft image, which he has been known for for 17 years. years.

“My desire to change my musical style took precedence over using AI,” Lee said at a May 15 press conference to explain why he decided to implement AI technology. in his music.

“Masquerade,” a synthwave rhythm song composed of electronic tracks, was composed using new artificial intelligence technology from Supertone, an AI company acquired by HYBE earlier this year. There was no need for a real singer to sing the female part of the song. The part, in fact, was sung by AI, who transformed Lee’s voice into that of a woman while maintaining his distinctive, gritty singing style.

“We created the optimal female voice for the song, based on Midnatt’s [original] voice,” said Jung Woo-young, CEO of HYBE.

“Even if the song is performed live at a concert, the audience can hear that part with a female voice in real time, thanks to AI.”

AI was also used as a multilingual pronunciation correction tool, allowing Lee to post “Masquerade” in six different languages ​​in Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese at the same time. A native speaker of each language recorded the lyrics to the beat of “Masquerade”, then applied them to each foreign language version of the song Lee sang.

This is the first time such a technique has been used to preserve the singer’s voice while adding the clarity and emphasis of a native speaker.

“The influence of K-Pop will be able to expand beyond language boundaries,” BigHit Music CEO Shin Young-jae said.

“The six languages ​​Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese are spoken by half of the world’s eight billion people.”

“HYBE also plans to apply AI audio technology to artists from other agencies,” Shin said.

“If you have a voice sample, you can easily recreate any song with that particular voice,” Supertone CEO Lee Kyo-gu said at a conference on AI and the voice industry. K-pop last month.

“If we wanted to, we could take a singer’s voice and create songs that just sing tens of thousands of fan names in the singer’s voice,” Lee added.

AI has also affected the K-pop industry more directly by helping to create virtual celebrities.

In the fictional girl group aespa storyline, there is a character called Naevis (nvis), the group’s assistant in their virtual world, who is AI-generated with a unique visual and voice.

Expanding the range of Naevis’ abilities as a character, Naevis was featured in the intro and chorus of the song “Welcome to MY World” from aespa’s third EP, which was released on May 8. Nevis’ voice was created by combining and modifying the voices of several voice actors.

Naevis’ agency, SM Entertainment, is currently planning his solo debut.

AI is also used in songwriting and composing.

Genie Music, a Korean music streaming service, rebuilt singer Tei’s hit song “Same Pillow” (2022) into a song for drama “Hyunamdong Bookstore” using technology from AI startup Juice.

Juice’s AI listens to the original song, identifies the length of each note and melody, then translates it into a digital score, producing an entirely different song.

Similarly, Pozalabs, a company specializing in AI-based music composition, plans to provide a service this year that allows users to input a song of their liking and receive a similar AI-generated song within five to 10 minutes. minutes. However, AI music created by non-professionals is also attracting attention. Covers are the most striking example of this, as they can be easily produced with AIs that learn singers’ voices to create a cover of other songs.

A video of a cover of NewJeans’ “Hype Boy” (2022), sung with the voice of American singer Bruno Mars, went viral on YouTube with over a million views in May. However, the cover was produced by an AI, not by the singer himself.

Various cover videos followed, such as Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” sung with The Weekend’s vocals and Zion T’s “Yanghwa Bridge” sung with Freddie Mercury’s vocals. These AI-generated covers are still being produced and released online.

Some say they are concerned about AI-generated music.

Drake and The Weeknd’s much-talked-about new song, “Heart on My Sleeve,” turned out to be a song created by a TikTok user using an AI and was later taken down.

“AI music has obvious benefits in terms of widespread music enjoyment, but it’s scary when listeners don’t know it’s AI-generated,” said pop music critic Park Joon-woo. .

Using Drake and The Weeknd’s situation as precedent, concerns about AI music grew. There will likely be instances where copyright issues arise, the listener confuses AI music with music produced by real artists, or the singers’ distinctive voices become overused and undistinguished, depending on the experts.

“With an explosive amount of content on YouTube and other social media platforms, there are limits to protecting the rights of artists and copyright holders, especially if we were to manually sift through each one,” said Choi Bo-na, general manager of Soundmouse Korea, a company that provides music monitoring services.

“We first integrated AI into music five or six years ago to provide artists with insights into where and how much their soundtracks were used,” Choi said. “It’s hard to solve copyright issues by simply advancing AI technology even further. Policy and awareness must go hand in hand. As legal action is taken, awareness to the problem within the industry must be scaled up simultaneously, which will take time,” Choi said. added.

BY EO HWAN-HEE [[email protected]]