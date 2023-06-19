Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford Reveal the Limits of Hollywood’s Nazi Obsession

Indiana Jones would be happy to punch neo-Nazis, Harrison Ford said in a recent interview promoting the latest installment in the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. He pushed them out of the way to get the first punch, Ford said. As well he should. Ford added that Indiana Jones lives in a black and white world where this vision of evil is incalculably not confronted.

Ford, of course, is the actor who has played America’s greatest fictional archaeologist, adventurer, and Nazi puncher in the past 40 years. His enthusiasm to strike at the newly emboldened far right is welcome.

Hollywood’s simplifications can make it harder to do the right thing in the real world, where villains don’t always cover themselves with convenient swastikas.

But sadly, Indiana Jones’ latest episode continues a Hollywood tradition of bashing Nazis without doing much to explain why Nazis are bad or how you recognize them. We generally think that black-and-white morality makes evil easier to identify. But Hollywood’s simplifications can make it harder to do the right thing in the real world, where villains don’t always cover themselves with convenient swastikas.

Dial of Destiny is mostly set in 1969, as an old Indy race between rocket scientists and former Nazi Jrgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) to reclaim ancient Antikythera, which is believed to hold the key to travel in the weather. Voller hopes to use the artifact to turn back time and win World War II.

Indy is fighting, in theory, to prevent fascism from taking over the world. But Dial thinks little of the horrors of Nazism or the Holocaust. Director James Mangold is much more focused on the fun chase scenes and the mechanics of riding horses through the subway than the fight against fascism. There’s only one scene in which Voller expresses racism, when he sneers that a waiter isn’t really American because he’s black. But otherwise, Voller just behaves like a standard supervillain, ranting at the right time and ruthlessly pursuing world domination for his own good, without much reference to his ideological motives. The swastika is a convenient way to label bad guys, but as a symbol, it’s a hollow symbol.

It’s not surprising. Hollywood frequently uses Nazi as a synonym for evil. The Star Wars franchise, for example, uses waves references to Nazis, such as Stormtroopers, as convenient substitutes for evil. But with rare exceptionsit doesn’t explain what the Empire or the Rebels actually believe. Captain America compares Loki in The Avengers to Hitler because he stands above everyone else, which really wasn’t the only bad thing about Hitler. Even the classic Casablanca was wary of directly discussing anti-Semitism and racism. Humphrey Bogarts Rick joins the anti-fascist struggle for personal reasons, rather than because he has thought deeply about the tenets of fascism and condemns them morally.

Hollywood in general wants to tell fun and exciting adventure stories. But real-life Nazis, exposing real-life bigotry and committing real-life atrocities, aren’t much fun. If you showed Indy battling the Jan. 6 rioters, for example, you’re going to get pushed back.

Dial flirts with the recognition that, unlike Indy’s black-and-white vision, fascists aren’t always immediately recognizable. In the film, Voller changes his name and is hired by the United States to help with its lunar launch program. The film might have shown Voller dating American power brokers. He might have bonded with his bosses over the kind of casual anti-Semitism that certainly existed in the United States in 1969.

Instead, the American alliance with Voller is treated as entirely pragmatic, if disreputable. And either way, Indy instantly recognizes Voller, and soon enough the villain hands over his Nazi duds. Potential American complicity is rushed into the path of another pursuit.

When you see the world in black and white, there is a lot of evil that can be obscured in the gray shadows you erase.

None of this means that Hollywood is responsible for a resurgence of fascism. But it’s a shame that decades of anti-Nazi films have seemingly done so little to inoculate American policy against fascism, beyond perhaps a meme or two.

Hitting ideas is tricky, and fascism is an idea first, before persuading people to wear armbands or storm the US Capitol. When you see the world in black and white, there is a lot of evil that can be obscured in the gray shadows you erase. And even for Indiana Jones, it’s hard to hit what you can’t see.