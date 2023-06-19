Entertainment
Who is Bollywood’s best fictional dad? Here’s what Twitter thinks
Who is Bollywood’s best fictional dad? Here’s what Twitter thinks (Photo credits: Twitter)
From Farooq Shaikh in ‘YJHD’ to Anupam Kher in ‘DDLJ’, Twitter lists the best fictional dads in Bollywood movies.
It’s fascinating how movies can tap into our dreams and desires, especially when we’re intimately connected to the characters on screen. And when we meet fictional fathers like Farooq Shaikh’s character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Anupam Khers’ character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, many of us can’t help but imagine having an open and loving relationship. with our own fathers. For those lucky enough to already share such a bond with their fathers, these depictions may resonate even more profoundly.
Also read: How old are you right now? Desis shares memes to express bittersweet mood in viral Twitter trend
Recently, Bollywood fans took to Twitter to join a viral trend where they shared their favorite fictional dads from movies.
Now, how on earth could they not mention the unforgettable Irrfan Khan and his moving role in Angrezi Medium? He played the ultimate superhero dad, going out of his way to make sure his daughter got everything she wanted, even if it meant sacrificing her own life! And how can they leave behind the incredible Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl? This on-screen dad gave his daughter the strength to break through societal boundaries and soar above the clouds. Every girl must have felt like she found her own inspiring daddy in him!
They may not miss the iconic Ajay Devgn in Drishyam where his characters plotting to protect his daughter took him through a rollercoaster of challenges. And what about Arjun from Jersey who melted hearts with his endearing equation with his son? Really adorable !
And when Twitterati thought to switch gears and dive into comic relief, they couldn’t pass without mentioning Boman’s father, Nari from Dhamaal, could they? This hilarious character played by Asrani certainly had us rolling on the floor with laughter!
When it comes to portraying memorable fictional fathers, one character that immediately comes to mind is Champaklal from the timeless classic Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).
Also read: Character and their biggest fan: Bollywood buffs add Desi Touch to viral Twitter trend
But wait, there’s more!
Indeed, the list is endless, just like the infinite love of a father.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/viral/who-is-the-best-fictional-dad-in-bollywood-heres-what-twitter-thinks-8115109.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Bollywood’s best fictional dad? Here’s what Twitter thinks
- GreenFields Pure EP is the first certified dry (non-irrigated) hockey grass
- Louis Vuitton x Sothebys Auction Collaboration
- Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Launched | News
- The US and China take a decisive step
- UK Covid inquiry live: David Cameron denies Tory austerity policies affected NHS response | Politics
- Prime Minister’s visit to the United States: policy and strategy behind Narendra Modi’s diaspora outreach
- Esperanza Gmez dazzles with her bold and sultry looks on Instagram
- Rishi Sunak too busy welcoming Swedish PM to attend party vote, says No10
- Here’s how Bollywood divas are bringing back the mirror work trend
- 2023 Northeast Florida Girls High School Tennis Award
- Why isn’t Apple talking about AI?