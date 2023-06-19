Who is Bollywood’s best fictional dad? Here’s what Twitter thinks

It’s fascinating how movies can tap into our dreams and desires, especially when we’re intimately connected to the characters on screen. And when we meet fictional fathers like Farooq Shaikh’s character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Anupam Khers’ character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, many of us can’t help but imagine having an open and loving relationship. with our own fathers. For those lucky enough to already share such a bond with their fathers, these depictions may resonate even more profoundly.

Also read: How old are you right now? Desis shares memes to express bittersweet mood in viral Twitter trend

Recently, Bollywood fans took to Twitter to join a viral trend where they shared their favorite fictional dads from movies.

Now, how on earth could they not mention the unforgettable Irrfan Khan and his moving role in Angrezi Medium? He played the ultimate superhero dad, going out of his way to make sure his daughter got everything she wanted, even if it meant sacrificing her own life! And how can they leave behind the incredible Pankaj Tripathi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl? This on-screen dad gave his daughter the strength to break through societal boundaries and soar above the clouds. Every girl must have felt like she found her own inspiring daddy in him!

They may not miss the iconic Ajay Devgn in Drishyam where his characters plotting to protect his daughter took him through a rollercoaster of challenges. And what about Arjun from Jersey who melted hearts with his endearing equation with his son? Really adorable !

And when Twitterati thought to switch gears and dive into comic relief, they couldn’t pass without mentioning Boman’s father, Nari from Dhamaal, could they? This hilarious character played by Asrani certainly had us rolling on the floor with laughter!

When it comes to portraying memorable fictional fathers, one character that immediately comes to mind is Champaklal from the timeless classic Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

Also read: Character and their biggest fan: Bollywood buffs add Desi Touch to viral Twitter trend

But wait, there’s more!

Indeed, the list is endless, just like the infinite love of a father.