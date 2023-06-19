StarTimes Celebrates 35 Years of Empowering Entertainment Across Africa





StarTimes, a leading digital TV operator serving 45 million users in over 30 countries across Africa, celebrates its 35th anniversary with exciting consumer incentives and a vision to become an influencer media group international. A Brief History of StarTimes

StarTimes was founded in 1988 by Chinese engineer Pang Xinxing, who dreamed of bringing affordable, quality television entertainment to every African family. From a small workshop in Beijing, StarTimes has grown into a major system integrator, technology provider, network operator and content provider in the broadcast industry in Africa. A rich and diversified content platform

StarTimes has a content platform of over 700 channels combining local African and international channels. As of July 2020, StarTimes operates in thirty countries, serving thirteen million subscribers and twenty million streamers through its StarTimes-ON mobile app. The pay TV company was launched in Nigeria in 2010.

StarTimes offers a wide range of genres, including news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, fashion and religion. Some of the popular content on StarTimes includes: – Original creations, like Hello Mr Right, which airs June 10 on ST Nollywood Plus and Novela E, and airs every Saturday night

– Local drama series, like new seasons of Jenifas Diary and acclaimed indigenous series like Ile-Alayo produced by Femi Adebayo.

– Nollywood channels, such as ST Nollywood Plus, ST Yoruba, PBO TV, AMC Movies, ST Nollywood, Orisun, Wakaati TV, Isi Mbido, Ten Urban, Dadinkowa, Farin Wata, etc.

– Cartoon channels, like Kartoon Channel!, ST Kids, Toonami, Cbeebies, Baby TV and Jimjam

– Bollywood channels, such as Star Life, Colors, Star Gold, Star Plus, Zee Bolly Movies, Zee Cinema, Zee One and Zee TV.

– Exciting documentaries like NatGeo Wild, National Geographic Channel, CBS Reality and more.

– International and local news channels like BBC World News, Al Jazeera, Fox News, MSNBC, RT, News Central, AIT, Channels TV, TVC, Silverbird News24, Bloomberg, France24, Sky News, Africa News, Trust TV, AIT News24 and more Celebration of milestones

To mark its 35th anniversary, StarTimes is rewarding its loyal customers with a consumer rewards promotion. From June 12 to August 31, customers will receive instant upgrades to the next higher bundle when they top up for two months on their current bundle, while Classic/Super bundle subscribers will get an additional fifteen days when they pay for a two-month charge. In addition, new customers will enjoy massive discounts on set-top box purchases as the price of the antenna set-top box is reduced from N7,500 to N8,900 while the dish set-top box is reduced from N9,900 to N13,300. Joshua Wang, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, said StarTimes is grateful for the support and trust of its customers over the years. He said StarTimes will continue to provide quality and affordable television entertainment for every African family. With our affordable and flexible subscription options, our diverse and quality content platform, our pioneering role in digital migration and innovation, our strategic partnerships and our social responsibility, StarTimes is well positioned to realize this vision. and become an internationally influential media group, Mr. Wang concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailypost.ng/2023/06/19/startimes-celebrates-35-years-of-empowering-entertainment-across-africa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos