CreatorsClout welcomes Bollywood star Himansh Kohli to its talent roster





CreatorsClouta talent management agency in India is delighted to announce its partnership with the popular Bollywood actor and influencer Himanch Kohli. As part of this collaboration, CreatorsClout will manage and represent Himansh in all of its brand partnerships and influencer activities, leveraging its immense popularity and talent to create impactful campaigns. Himansh first made his mark on the big screen with his debut film, “Yaariyaan”, and has since captivated audiences with his performances in numerous films and music videos, including popular hits like Bewafa Tera Muskurana, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai and Mast Nazaron. Se. With a huge following and a charismatic on-screen presence, Himansh has cemented his position as one of the most sought after influencers, admired by millions around the world. Currently, he has an impressive 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Creators Clout, known for its expertise in talent management, recognizes the immense potential that Himansh brings to the table. With this, CreatorsClout aims to amplify its influence and provide unprecedented opportunities to collaborate with top brands across various industries. The agency’s extensive network and in-depth industry knowledge will allow Himansh to broaden its horizons and establish long-term partnerships with leading brands. CreatorsClout’s team of seasoned professionals will work closely with Himansh to curate innovative campaigns, ensuring that each collaboration exhibits its unique style, authenticity and charm. “We are thrilled to welcome Himansh to the Creators Clout family,” said Aayushi Aggarwal, COO of CreatorsClout. “Himansh’s talent, passion and influence make him a valuable addition to our list of exclusive influencers. With our expertise and strategic approach, we are excited to take his brand collaborations to new heights and help him reach a wider audience. Together, we will create exceptional content that resonates with both brands and its dedicated fanbase, she added. Himanche expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “I am thrilled to join CreatorsClout. Their commitment to nurturing talent aligns perfectly with my vision. I believe this collaboration will open up amazing opportunities for me to connect with my fans and explore exciting projects with renowned brands. I look forward to embarking on this adventure and creating memorable campaigns together. » See also

