The future of Bollywood after the disaster that is “Adipurush”





A photo from ‘Adipurush’ featuring Saif Ali Khan as Ravan

The repercussions of AdipurushThe overwhelmingly negative comments from are worrying enough for an already struggling Bollywood industry, write Swati Goel Sharma and Sanjeev Newar in swarajya. Context: Every aspect of Prabhas’ starring was criticized, from his pedestrian dialogue and lackluster acting to poor visual effects and unsightly costumes. Social media was flooded with derisive memes and furious outbursts against Adipurush.

Audiences claim that the film fails to capture the essence of the source material of the great epic of Ramayana and lacks the reverence and depth expected from an adaptation of a sacred text.

Even professional film critics, evaluating the film solely on its entertainment value and commercial potential, have tagged it’s a disappointment. The sinking of Bollywood? Just to say, Adipurush further eroded public confidence in Bollywood regarding cultural sensitivity and the portrayal of Hindu scriptures and characters. swarajya once wrote about how the portrayal of Lord Ram has been unflattering in Bollywood since at least the 1950s.

Notable movies like Awara And Shalia portrays Lord Ram as responsible for his wife’s abandonment and betrayal.

As social dramas gave way to masala films in the 1970s and 1980s, poking fun at Lord Ram became the norm.

Ramlila, a traditional dramatic re-enactment of the Ramayan, became a source of laughter, with scenes deliberately portraying Lord Ram and Lakshman as beaten and humiliated characters.

The negative industry portrayal of Lord Ram seems perplexing, given the unprecedented success of the TV series Ramayanwhich captivated audiences across India. Return the script. Bollywood has also elevated Ravan’s status, often portraying him as an underdog hero. movies like Ravana And Bhavai (previously titled Ravan Leela) presents Ravan with sympathy and questions the greatness of Lord Ram.

The first criticism addressed to Adipurush in 2020 was also on top of this growing trend as Saif Ali Khan, who plays Ravan, indicated that the film would justify Ravan’s abduction of Sita and portray him as human.

The statement sparked concerns even before the teaser was released two years later, which subsequently came under intense scrutiny from viewers.

The disappointment was finally palpable. Bollywood can’t deliver the quality? It also seems like the industry has once again failed to deliver high-quality storytelling and technical expertise that justifies the audience’s time and investment. Recent films that seemed to ride the nationalist wave, Ram Setu And Samrat Prithvirajalso left audiences disappointed with the poor script, acting, and dialogues. Shadow on Bollywood biz. After Adipurushshares of PVR-Inox shares fell nearly 3% on Friday. While the box office fate of Adipurush is yet to be determined, the film’s initial review sends a warning signal for other big-budget films slated for release this year.

These include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, jawan And Soak with Shah Rukh Khan, and tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/newsletters/evening-the-future-of-bollywood-after-the-disaster-that-is-adipurush

