The actor with local roots returns for the last show of PAC | Entertainment
A Burlington native who has built a remarkable acting career has returned to Burlington to play a notorious villain first made famous in a John Wayne movie.
Robin Dale Robertson will star as Liberty Valence in the Paramount Acting Company’s latest show, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence. The play, which was written in 2014, is based on a 1953 short story that also served as the basis for the 1962 film. Lee Marvin played Valance in the film opposite Jimmy Stewart and Wayne.
Robertson was born and raised in Burlington, graduating from Walter Williams High School in 1975. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and directing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
I graduated from UNCG but really learned how to perform with the Gallery Players, Robertson said, noting that his first role with the theater troupe was playing King Arthur in Camelot.
While Robertson hasn’t performed in Burlington since the 2004 production of Clyde Edgertons Walking Across Egypt, he said, I’m really looking forward to playing this role and what this production means for PAC and Paramount.
Since leaving Burlington, Robertson has lived and worked in Wilmington. He has dozens and dozens of film, television and theater acting credits over his long career.
Robertson’s film and television acting credits include roles in the film “Radioland Murders” and the television shows “Sleepy Hollow” and “Under The Dome.”
David Wright, recently retired founder and CEO of PAC, said PAC’s original goal was to keep the theater in Burlington over the summer and holidays. But now there are a lot of theater companies here performing all year round. The theater is now well placed in Burlington.
He acknowledged that his retirement coincides with renovations the city is undertaking with the Paramount Theater to make it more accessible to other entertainment opportunities.
PAC’s first performance was Scrooge and Marley, which premiered in 1998.
After 25 years, 54 productions, … I hope people enjoyed it. We wanted to bring the theater alive and entertaining, all at a low cost. I think we did,” Wright said.
The Paramount Theater is now under the Burlingtons Office of Community Engagement.
For PACs’ final performance, Wright chose The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence, which he said differed from the film.
“It’s the best play I’ve read in over a decade,” Wright said.
The show will be presented June 22-24 at 8 p.m. and June 25 at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Theater.
