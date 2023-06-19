Hernandez, D’Amato and Reddam among Hollywood dating leaders

Juan Hernandez, Phil D’Amato and Paul and Zillah Reddam’s Reddam Racing became the leaders of the jockey, trainer and owner divisions, respectively, at Santa Anita’s Hollywood Meet, which concluded a 28-day run at the area oval from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18.

With a hat-trick on Sunday, emerging talent Hernandez continued his stranglehold on the Southern California Jockeys’ premiership as he fired 42 winners in the encounter. Hernandez, whose final day victories included the ride aboard the new ‘TDN Rising Star’ Mouth (good magic), hailed in 10 money-added events, five more than Hector Berrios.

D’Amato sent 17 winners to the Hollywood Meet, beating out Doug O’Neill (15) and Mark Glatt (14). D’Amato was also the main conditioner during the classic track meeting and is now the owner of five Santa Anita workout titles in total. His five stakes wins were one better than Richard Mandella and Bob Baffert.

Reddam Racing riders have won seven out of 38 starters, two ahead of Hronis Racing LLC.

“We certainly want to thank our horse players, owners, trainers, jockeys, backstretch workers and the thousands of people who help us put on the spectacle that is live racing,” said the vice- senior chairman and general manager of Santa Anita, Nate Newby. “We are extremely proud of our safety record this year and want to recognize that this progress is the result of a true team effort by all stakeholders.”

With the winter and spring meetings on the books, Santa Anita officials turn their attention to the fall and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will make another visit to Arcadia next November.

“Looking ahead to the autumn, it is indeed a great honor to be able to host the Breeders’ Cup for the 11th time and preparations will begin tomorrow,” said Newby. “We will be providing our on-track fans with a number of upgrades, including a pair of new high-resolution widescreen televisions in the paddock which, among other things, will help ensure the Great Race Place continues to look spectacular.”

The race returns to Santa Anita on Friday, September 29.