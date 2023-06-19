Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush is a missed business opportunity: An open letter to Bollywood





Dear Bollywood and creators of Adipurush, Let me be blunt and ask you to stop making movies if you can’t do justice to the mythology where you literally had no job to do but put in the money you had a ready-made plot, a sure formula for a blockbuster movie, a religious angle and audience support. Still, you managed to ruin the mythology for the audience. The cast is talented – Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas are the best actors we have in the industry. Yet their potential has been wasted. Kriti Sanon always shone in her performances and she did justice to what was given to her. But we expected more. Prabhas grapples with his image of Bahubali. Saif Ali Khan, who often leaves audiences spellbound, became the comic element of the film. I can’t just blame the manufacturers. The actors also have their say in the editing, mainly. I want to understand why nobody called the cheap dialogues, irrelevant scenes or poor quality visual effects? Stop underestimating audience intelligence They’re not looking for cheap, misogynistic dialogue, but content that makes sense and is relevant. Adipurush, an Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film made with a budget of Rs 600 crore stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. Adipurush is a business opportunity missed by the film industry We all know how a film that has a religious or patriotic side is a blockbuster at the box office. Adipurush was being promoted in Ayodhya and the makers were taking advantage of the feelings of the Hindu public. However, Om Raut and his team killed off the evergreen success model that Bollywood usually depends on. When a filmmaker chooses an evergreen subject that has already been shown to audiences but has distinct value like Dev Das or Agneepath, which was made for a different audience at different times, chances are the audience appreciates it. The expectations were the same with Adipurush where people expected to see the Ramayana told in a new format with VFX and in 3D. But the creators, in order to add a modern touch, spoiled it and ended up hurting the viewers’ feelings. The creators kept audiences glued with claims of serving them the best VFX, but they failed miserably at that too. VFX was pretty funny at Adipurush and no one would believe that the makers used around Rs 600 crore on the film. To make matters worse, the costumes used in the movie just don’t sit well with the mythology. It breaks the hearts of several fans and viewers to see the false statement. The directors could have gained so much from the film, not only in terms of money and revenue, but also credibility that was lost somewhere. The directors should have thought of justifying the film’s budget, the colossal fees of the actors and the price of cinema tickets. If Adipurush had lived up to the expectations of the audience, it would have helped the whole Hindi film industry to get back on its feet. This open letter is addressed to the Hindi film industry, filmmakers, writers, producers, actors and behind the scenes crew. Please don’t underestimate the intelligence of the audience. They don’t want masala movies but sensible content. Please do not mess with the formulas already defined. It is a loss for Bollywood and the public. THANKS Eshita Bhargava

