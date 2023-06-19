Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo died of alcohol abuse according to coroner’s report

Cody Longo’s official cause of death has been released.

An autopsy of the Days of Our Lives actor revealed he died of alcohol abuse, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The report says the 34-year-old’s death was caused by “chronic ethanol abuse”.

The autopsy also indicated that the body had already started to decompose by the time it was found and that the room where it was found was littered with empty liquor bottles.

Austin, Texas police discovered Longo’s body on Feb. 8 while conducting a wellness check after receiving a request from his wife Stephanie.

On Father’s Day, Longo’s widow paid tribute to him in her Instagram Stories, sharing photos of him with their three children, Lyla, seven, Elijah, five, and Noah, two.

Cause of death: An autopsy on Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo revealed the 34-year-old died of alcohol abuse, according to documents obtained by TMZ; seen in 2017

‘Celebrating Cody in Paradise. Grateful for the beautiful moments we have created and the beautiful babies we have created,” she wrote.

The actor is known for briefly playing the character Nicholas Alamain on the popular soap in 2011.

At the time of his death, a family member said TMZ that the actor had struggled with alcohol abuse for many years and recently went to rehab.

His wife reportedly told the site: ‘He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is broken.

Longo, who was born in Littleton, Colorado on March 4, 1988, began his career in the entertainment industry appearing in several music videos before making his film debut in the 2008 feature film Ball Don’t Lie.

He then first appeared on the small screen during an episode of Medium that aired the following year.

The late performer went on to appear in supporting roles in various feature films over the following years, including Fame and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.

Father’s Day: On Father’s Day, Longo’s widow Stephanie shared photos of the actor with their three children – Lyla, seven, Elijah, five and Noah, two

Celebrating Cody: Longo’s wife wrote that she was ‘celebrating Cody in heaven’ and she was ‘grateful for the beautiful times we created and the beautiful babies we created’

Supporting roles: The late performer appeared in supporting roles in various feature films, including Fame and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.

On the small screen: The actor then made several appearances as Nicky Russo on the teen drama series Make It Or Break It.

Days of Our Lives: Longo appeared as Nicholas Alamain in eight episodes of Days of our Lives, all of which aired in 2011

The actor then made several appearances as Nicky Russo on the teen drama series Make It Or Break It.

Longo appeared as Nicholas Alamain in eight episodes of Days of our Lives, all of which aired in 2011.

The role of the character had previously been filled by Erik von Detten and Victor Webster.

The performer was also featured in two episodes of CSI: NY that aired the same year.

The late actor’s longest-running role was in the family drama series Hollywood Heights, which premiered and ended in 2012.

Longo starred as Eddie Duran on the program, in which he appeared alongside Brittany Underwood and Melissa Ordway, and he was featured in 78 of the show’s 80 episodes.

After the program’s conclusion, the actor appeared in several small television roles on shows such as Nashville and Secrets and Lies.

He was also featured in many movies after the show’s cancellation, including Rich Boy, Rich Girl, The Last Movie Star, and Death House.

Various roles: The performer was also featured in two episodes of CSI: NY that aired the same year.

Longo’s most recent film appearance was in Start Up Love, released in 2019.

The actor also lent his voice to the 2020 Apple Podcast series High School Crimes & Misdemeanors.

That same year, however, he was arrested for domestic assault after he apparently got into a fight with his wife.

In 2021, Longo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after being accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Before his death, the performer was working on David Moreton’s feature film, Do You Want to Die in Indio?