Suniel Shetty recalls how he avoided “the temptation to succumb to a flashy lifestyle” | Bollywood





Actor Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared how his family taught him frugality. Taking to Linkedin on Monday, Suniel recalled when he joined Bollywood. He said there was an “occasional temptation to succumb to the lures of a flashy lifestyle”. He added that his “middle-class values ​​allowed me to look at most financial decisions with a long-term perspective.” The actor also said his wife Mana Shetty “also had a similar mindset.” (Also Read | Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul Getting Trolled for Underperforming) Suniel Shetty spoke about his family. Suniel’s note Speaking to Linkedin, Suniel wrote, “Today I want to talk to you about my relationship with money. Growing up my family had a very basic standard of living. We didn’t have much, just enough. We certainly didn’t have the luxuries we take for granted today, however my parents, through the way they lived and worked, taught my sisters and I the importance of saving and building for life. future. I think frugality was our default setting, and has remained so. Even after Dad started to do better in life, there were no major changes in our lifestyle. had already exceeded his means to give us the best education he could afford at the time, so the only real change was that we moved. He continued: “When I look back now, I realize how clear my parents were about their approach to money. They made sure that whatever excess they had, they have improved the lives of their children through their knowledge and experiences, growing the business and helping the When I entered the entertainment industry and started earning a substantial income, I I was hard-wired to treat money the same. There was sometimes the temptation to succumb to the lures of a flashy lifestyle, but my middle-class values ​​assured me that I had At most, financial decisions seem to take a long-term view.” Suniel on Mana Part of his note also said, “It helped immensely that Mana also had a similar mindset. And together we were quite disciplined in how we went about spending and investing. We indulged once to a few luxuries, but to date our wisest investments have been our homes and education for the children. Mana and I prioritize long-term stability over short-lived extravagance. Frugality continues to be my default setting, and it has allowed us to create a pool of investments across a few different asset classes. Diversification is important, but I know my limits. I’m not pursuing something that I don’t fully understand. Suniel is married to Mana Shetty. They have two children, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty. Suniel’s project Suniel was recently seen in the Amazon Mini Hunter TV series Tootega Nahi Todega, his OTT debut. He tried the role of a cop in the series. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma and Rahul Dev.

