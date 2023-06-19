Entertainment
Theater veteran, ‘Back to School’ actor was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter
Paxton Whitehead, the eminent English actor and mainstay of theater known for playing stuffy dudes in films and TV shows including Back to school, Crazy of you And Friends, is dead. He was 85 years old.
Whitehead died Friday at a hospital in Arlington, Va., his son, Charles Whitehead, said. The Hollywood Reporter.
Whitehead earned a Tony nomination for his turn as Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot opposite Richard Burton and appeared 16 more times on Broadway from 1962 to 2018.
He notably played the role of Sherlock Holmes in the years 1978-1979. The blood cruciferwhich ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre, co-starred Glenn Close and was nominated for four Tonys, winning one.
He was also in Broadway productions of my lovely lady with Richard Chamberlain, Lettuce and Lovage, Noises off And The importance of being serious.
After years on stage, Whitehead made his film debut in Back to school (1986), in which he played Dr. Philip Barbay, dean of the Grand Lakes University business school and boyfriend of literature professor Diane Turner (Sally Kellerman) – that is, before Rodney Dangerfield’s Thornton Melon arrives on stage.
He also returned as neighbor Hal Conway on NBC Crazy of you from 1992 to 1999 and as Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, on NBC Friends in 1998.
In a interview 2017, Whitehead said he enjoyed performing in pranks the most. “Everyone says [they] are hard to do, but it depends,” he said. “Either you have a talent for it or you don’t. I think it’s difficult for some people. I found it not that difficult. I don’t know. I just seemed to answer it.
The son of a lawyer, Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937 in Kent, England. He began his career with small touring companies before being signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958.
“When I was younger, I tried very hard to get the vocal point right,” he said. “If I felt the rhythm and the sound of the character – if I got it right, and usually the difference is very subtle – then I think everything else seemed to follow, the movement and so on.”
It wasn’t long before his work took him to the United States, where in 1961 he directed Doric Wilson’s first play to be performed, an off-off-Broadway production of the comedy And he made a her at Cafe Cino.
The following year, he made his Broadway debut in Ronald Millar’s The casethen did a long tour and on Broadway in beyond the margin.
In 1967 Whitehead succeeded Barry Morse as artistic director of the Shaw Festival, held in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada and dedicated to the works of George Bernard Shaw, transforming it into an international event and advancing the plans of the purpose-built festival. Festival Theater.
He served until 1977, appearing in numerous productions as an actor and hosting the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Indira Gandhi and Pierre Trudeau. Later, he appeared regularly at the Old Globe in San Diego.
Whitehead’s other stage work included tours in house of grief in the West End and shows in Harlequin Studies opposite Bill Irwin, Noel Coward’s Suite in Two Keys and Neil Simon London sequel.
In 1987-88 he starred as ailing butler Albert Dudley in the syndicated comedy Marblehead Mansion.
Whitehead has also been seen in films such as Jump Jack Flash (1986), Baby boom (1987), The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993), My boyfriend’s back (1993), The Duke (1999), Kate and Leopold (2001) and the aristocrat (2009) and on TV on Magnum, IP, The A-team, Hart to Hart, Ellen, The west wing, fraser, 3rd rock from the sun, Dinosaurs And The Murder She Wrote.
In addition to her son, survivors include her daughter, Alex.
