



Famous actors who left Hollywood The film industry is ruthlessly demanding, and sometimes actors come to a breaking point. Between hectic schedules, questionable business ethics, and the pressure of being in the public eye, many actors are taking mental health breaks. Others have left Hollywood altogether. These seven actors have retired from the industry altogether, perhaps resurfacing for a role or two as a special favor: Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the greatest actors of our time, unexpectedly announcement his retirement in 2017. He was known to be incredibly picky with his roles, likely due to his penchant for method acting. Cameron Diaz gave up her lucrative acting career to become a mother. She claimed she wasn’t always a fan of boring and difficult Hollywood way of life. Michael J. Fox retired for good in 2020 after watching a scene from the movie Once upon a time in Hollywood where Leonardo DiCaprios’ character struggles to remember his lines. Fox ran into a similar problem while saving The good fight and decided it was time to quit. Karyn Parsons will forever live on in our hearts as Hilary from The prince of Bel-Airalthough she retired from acting in the early 2000s. As an avid writer and history buff, she founded a non-profit organization called sweet blackberry to share little-known stories of African-American accomplishments. The late Sean Connery announced his retirement after a sour experience on the set of his last live-action film, 2003 The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Shelley Duvall, known for her iconic roles in movies like the brilliant and 1980s popeyetapped into the Hollywood lifestyle in 2002. The decision was sparked by several factorsincluding a dwindling selection of movie offerings and his brother’s diagnosis of spinal cancer. Cinema legend Joe Pesci (Freedmen, My cousin Viny, Casino) retired from acting in 1999. He has since made a few exceptions, returning for films like 2019’s The Irishman. These 11 actors went into semi-retirement or took a break for various reasons: In 2009, Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn moved from White Castle to the White House, working with the Obama Administration for several years. His break from acting didn’t last long and he has since returned to our television screens in several projects. Although he was once a prominent figure in Hollywood, a busy work schedule and a 2003 assault makes Brendan Fraser a recluse. It slowly slipped away from the spotlight, only to return in one of the most buzz-worthy films of 2022. Jane Fonda officially announced his retirement from acting in 1991 after marrying media mogul/CNN co-founder Ted Turner. Their divorce will bring her back to Hollywood 15 years later. Ke Huy Quan had notable roles in two massive movies (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom And The Goonies) as a child. In the early 2000s, he chose to refrain from acting when his options has dried up. The few roles available to Asian actors at the time were disappointing and stereotypical. Terrence Howard temporarily retired in 2019 before being bitten by the acting bug again. However, on the red carpet of the Peacock series The Best Man: The Last Chaptershe insisted that he would retire soon for good. It’s hard to believe that former rom-com king Hugh Grant has had a tough time in his career. The mid-2000s weren’t kind to him, leading to a break of several years of Hollywood. The legendary Audrey Hepburn was a staple in the 50s and 60s. After 1967 Wait until nightfallshe left the industry for almost a decade before resurfacing in 1976 Robin and Marianne. She then appeared in a handful of films before her death in 1993. In an interview for Essence, Daniel Kaluuya has revealed to Jordan Peele that he almost quit acting. Feeling disillusioned with the industry, particularly its well-documented racism, he took a year-and-a-half hiatus. Dylan Sprouse anything but abandoned hollywood after his Disney days. The child star disappeared from the spotlight to go to college (NYU) and open a mead in Brooklyn. Beloved 80s/90s star Rick Moranis slowly faded from the movie scene in 1991 following the death of his wife, Ann Belsky. He semi-retired in 1997. After 2008, it virtually disappeared for much of the decade. Tom Holland was the last major celebrity to take a break from acting. Although he’s not retiring anytime soon, he’s opted for a year-long break from his work as Danny Sullivan in The crowded room had an impact on his mental health.

