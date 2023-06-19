Kristin Davis, 58, wakes up to body shaming in Hollywood

Kristin Davis, 58, has just come to realize the body shaming she has faced in Hollywood for the past 25 years.

THE And just like that The actress recalled feeling like she didn’t belong in a place of skinny women.

Davis also spoke about ageism in Hollywood.

With Season 2 of And just like that Just around the corner, Kristin Davis, 58, opens up about being in the spotlight during her sex and the city days. The actress’ early days in Hollywood were rocky, and now she’s candid about the body shaming she regularly faces.

In a new interview with high lifeDavis recalled her first major role as Brooke Armstrong in Melrose Square. It was literally a place of skinny women with blonde hair and blue eyes, and I was like, What am I doing here? she says. It was stressful.

Unfortunately, playing Charlotte York in sex and the city only increased her negative self-image. While Davis explained in the interview that she loved playing Charlotte, she said all the body shaming I’ve been subjected to for the past 25 years has made the experience painful. Davis even remembers the media calling her pear-shaped as opposed to skinny Sarah Jessica Parkers.

Davis remembers reading things like: Kristin’s hips are bigger than her shoulders, and I’m like, But it’s not! And then I’m like, well, who cares? And if they are? But I mean, it’s just ongoing.

Davis continued: It’s really hard to hear things like that and then be told, Oh, everyone should love their body. When you’ve had decades of this happening to you, it’s really hard to just be like, Yeah, I’m awesome, I’m good. I love my body, she says. I’m obviously working on it, and now I don’t care, thank God.

She says time has helped her heal. Part of the reason I care less is because when you get older, expectations are lower, in a way. Everyone wants to dissect your face, don’t they? Then your body isn’t the main attraction, Davis explained.

While aging may offer a new perspective, the actress explains that she’s certainly not immune to all of it, explaining that she’s definitely cried and even had an eating disorder.

But I’m fine now. I worked on myself. And that’s one thing you learn by doing it for a long time: Come on, I’m here! It’s me! It comes with time, Davis said. And it’s true: I’m here, and I’m not perfect. I shouldn’t have to say this, but I’m happy to do it.

Davis learned to be more confident and ignore shameful comments from the media. However, the star has previously opened up about another battle with the tabloids: aging.

When And just like that first premiere, Davis detailed the shock and anger felt over the age comments being made about her. She said The Times UK that photographers were camping near their set trying to get bad photos of the actresses and that people on social media were throwing bombs at the actors.

Everyone wants to comment, for or not or whatever, about our hair and our faces and our this and our that, Davis said in the interview. The intensity level of it was a shock.

Davis co-star Sarah Jessica Parker also opened up about the misogynistic ageism she faced while reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in a conversation about aging.

Everyone has something to say. She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough. It’s almost like people don’t want us to be perfectly okay where we are, Parker once said. vogue. I know what I look like. I do not have a choice. What am I going to do ? Stop aging? Disappear?

We love that Davis (and the rest of her sex and the city costars) always stay real with their fans. This is the second season of And just like that!

If you think you have an eating disorder and need help, call National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at (800) 931-2237. You can text HOME to 741741 to message a trained crisis counselor from Crisis text line free.