Entertainment
Kristin Davis, 58, wakes up to body shaming in Hollywood
- Kristin Davis, 58, has just come to realize the body shaming she has faced in Hollywood for the past 25 years.
- THE And just like that The actress recalled feeling like she didn’t belong in a place of skinny women.
- Davis also spoke about ageism in Hollywood.
With Season 2 of And just like that Just around the corner, Kristin Davis, 58, opens up about being in the spotlight during her sex and the city days. The actress’ early days in Hollywood were rocky, and now she’s candid about the body shaming she regularly faces.
In a new interview with high lifeDavis recalled her first major role as Brooke Armstrong in Melrose Square. It was literally a place of skinny women with blonde hair and blue eyes, and I was like, What am I doing here? she says. It was stressful.
Unfortunately, playing Charlotte York in sex and the city only increased her negative self-image. While Davis explained in the interview that she loved playing Charlotte, she said all the body shaming I’ve been subjected to for the past 25 years has made the experience painful. Davis even remembers the media calling her pear-shaped as opposed to skinny Sarah Jessica Parkers.
Davis remembers reading things like: Kristin’s hips are bigger than her shoulders, and I’m like, But it’s not! And then I’m like, well, who cares? And if they are? But I mean, it’s just ongoing.
Davis continued: It’s really hard to hear things like that and then be told, Oh, everyone should love their body. When you’ve had decades of this happening to you, it’s really hard to just be like, Yeah, I’m awesome, I’m good. I love my body, she says. I’m obviously working on it, and now I don’t care, thank God.
She says time has helped her heal. Part of the reason I care less is because when you get older, expectations are lower, in a way. Everyone wants to dissect your face, don’t they? Then your body isn’t the main attraction, Davis explained.
While aging may offer a new perspective, the actress explains that she’s certainly not immune to all of it, explaining that she’s definitely cried and even had an eating disorder.
But I’m fine now. I worked on myself. And that’s one thing you learn by doing it for a long time: Come on, I’m here! It’s me! It comes with time, Davis said. And it’s true: I’m here, and I’m not perfect. I shouldn’t have to say this, but I’m happy to do it.
Davis learned to be more confident and ignore shameful comments from the media. However, the star has previously opened up about another battle with the tabloids: aging.
When And just like that first premiere, Davis detailed the shock and anger felt over the age comments being made about her. She said The Times UK that photographers were camping near their set trying to get bad photos of the actresses and that people on social media were throwing bombs at the actors.
Everyone wants to comment, for or not or whatever, about our hair and our faces and our this and our that, Davis said in the interview. The intensity level of it was a shock.
Davis co-star Sarah Jessica Parker also opened up about the misogynistic ageism she faced while reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in a conversation about aging.
Everyone has something to say. She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough. It’s almost like people don’t want us to be perfectly okay where we are, Parker once said. vogue. I know what I look like. I do not have a choice. What am I going to do ? Stop aging? Disappear?
We love that Davis (and the rest of her sex and the city costars) always stay real with their fans. This is the second season of And just like that!
If you think you have an eating disorder and need help, call National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at (800) 931-2237. You can text HOME to 741741 to message a trained crisis counselor from Crisis text line free.
Deputy Editor
Shannen Zitz is associate editor at Prevention, where she covers all things lifestyle, wellness, beauty and relationships. Previously an editorial assistant at Prevention, she graduated from the State University of New York at Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in English. If she’s not reading or writing, you can probably find her frequenting the skincare and makeup forums on Reddit or hogging the squat rack at the gym.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/mental-health/a44210121/and-just-like-that-kristin-davis-opens-up-body-shaming-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kristin Davis, 58, wakes up to body shaming in Hollywood
- EY CEO: Entrepreneurs are already unlocking the value of generative AI to change the world. ”
- Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Country Parks warn of open water dangers Warwickshire County Council
- West Nile virus infection rises nationwide during mosquito season
- 4.3 on the Richter scale in Trinidad and Colorado, an earthquake was felt in New Mexico
- Will keep fighting, won’t surrender even if I’m jailed: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Japan’s Emperor meets Indonesian President on first official trip abroad as monarch
- ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dead Of Alcohol Abuse At 34 – Deadline
- Softball’s Jenny Allard leaves Harvard to become Pitt Head Coach
- Succession gives an understated luxury look to Milan Fashion Week | Milan Fashion Week
- Grow your business with digital marketing using Google Analytics 4 reports
- US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in document investigation